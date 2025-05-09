BSF foils major infiltration bid by Pakistan terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a major infiltration attempt along the International Border (IB) in Jammu's Samba district at around 2300 hours on May 8, 2025. Alert BSF personnel detected the movement of a group of Pakistani militants and swiftly foiled the intrusion.

Jammu:

A group of Pakistani militants attempted to infiltrate Indian territory along the International Boundary (IB) in Jammu's Samba sector late on Thursday, May 8, officials said on Thursday. At around 11 pm, alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detected the movement and swiftly foiled the infiltration attempt, the officials added.

The Samba sector, part of the 198-kilometre-long Jammu IB, has witnessed multiple infiltration attempts in recent years, often accompanied by cross-border firing aimed at providing cover to infiltrators. The area, known for its challenging terrain and dense vegetation, remains a critical point in India's border security, with the BSF maintaining a tight vigil to prevent any breaches.

It was not immediately clear whether any terrorist was hit by the firing. Things will become clear after a thorough search in the area in the morning, officials said. The infiltration bid came on a day when India neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

Security forces have heightened surveillance along the IB following recent escalations in Indo-Pak tensions, including missile exchanges and drone incursions targeting critical installations in Jammu and nearby areas.

