Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency profile, winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Basohli Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, situated in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, India. It is also part of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. The Election Commission has released the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections, which will be the first since the abrogation of Article 370. Announced on August 16, the elections will be held in three phases across all 90 assembly constituencies.

Basohli constituency demographic profile

As per the 2011 Census, the town of Basohli had a total population of 5,433. The gender distribution was slightly skewed, with males making up 52.01% of the population and females accounting for 47.99%. The literacy rate in Basohli stood at 77%, notably higher than the national average of 59.5%. Among the literate population, 57% were males and 43% were females. Additionally, 12% of Basohli's population was comprised of children under the age of six.

Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to occur across 90 constituencies in three phases. The voting dates are set for September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Basohli, a town near Kathua in Kathua district in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, will hold its election in the third phase on October 1. The election process will officially commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on September 5.

Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the results will be announced on October 4.

Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates

S.No NAME OF THE CANDIDATE PARTY AFFILIATION SYMBOL SLOTTED 1. Jagdish Raj Spolia Indian National Congress (INC) Hand 2. Khadam Hussain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Elephant 3. Davinder Singh National Conference (NC) Plough 4. Rangil Singh People Democratic Party (PDP) Ink-pot and Pen Party 5. Romesh Chander Gupta Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party Bicycle 6. Lal Singh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lotus 7. Parvez Ahmed Reza Independent Candidate Battery Torch 8. Jagdish Chander Independent Candidate Glass 9. Charan Dass Independent Candidate Hat 10. Darshan Kumar Independent Candidate Iron 11. Rajinder Singh Independent Candidate Sewing Machine 12. Shams Deen Independent Candidate Hat

Basohli Assembly Elections: Results from 2008 and 2014

2014 Results

PARTY CANDIDATE VOTES % BJP Ch Lal Singh 29,808 53.07 JKNC Davinder Singh 12,007 21.38 INC Jagdish Raj Sapolia 8,809 15.68 JKPDP Rangil Singh 502 0.89 NOTA None of the Above 462 0.82 JKNPP Romesh Chander Gupta 431 0.77 BSP Khadam Hussain 261 0.46

2008 Results

Party Candidate Votes % BJP Jagdish Raj Sapolia 16,651 35.25 JKNC Davinder Singh 13,770 29.15 INC Kanta Andotra 13,678 28.96 JKPDP Karpal Singh 964 2.05 BSP Romesh Chander 692 1.47

Basohli Assembly Elections Past Winners

Year Candidate Party Total Vote 2014 Lal Singh BJP 29808 2008 Jagdish Raj Sapolia BJP 16651 2002 Lal Singh INC 18916 1996 Lal Singh AIIC(T) 12140 1987 Jagdish Rajspolia INC 11322 1983 Mangat Ram INC 14019 1977 Mangat Ram INC 4829 1972 Mangat Ram INC 9482

Basohli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

2014 Election overview

S N Candidate Party Total Vote 1. Lal Singh BJP 29808 53.07% 2. Davinder Singh JKN 12007 12007 3. Jagdish Raj Spolia INC 8809 15.68% 4. Rajinder Singh Independent 2550

4.54% 5. Darshan Kumar Independent 508

0.9% 6. Rangil Singh JKPDP 502

0.89% 7. None Of The Above NOTA 462

0.82% 8. Romesh Chander Gupta JKNPP 431

0.77% 9. Parvez Ahmed Reza Independent 360

0.64% 10. Khadam Hussain BSP 261

0.46% 11. Shams Deen Independent 206

0.37% 12. Jagdish Chander Independent 159

0.28% 13. Charan Dass Independent 100

0.18% Total 56163

73.7%

2008 Election overview