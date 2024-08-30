Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency profile, winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Basohli Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, situated in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, India. It is also part of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. The Election Commission has released the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections, which will be the first since the abrogation of Article 370. Announced on August 16, the elections will be held in three phases across all 90 assembly constituencies.
Basohli constituency demographic profile
As per the 2011 Census, the town of Basohli had a total population of 5,433. The gender distribution was slightly skewed, with males making up 52.01% of the population and females accounting for 47.99%. The literacy rate in Basohli stood at 77%, notably higher than the national average of 59.5%. Among the literate population, 57% were males and 43% were females. Additionally, 12% of Basohli's population was comprised of children under the age of six.
Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date
The Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to occur across 90 constituencies in three phases. The voting dates are set for September 18, September 25, and October 1.
Basohli, a town near Kathua in Kathua district in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, will hold its election in the third phase on October 1. The election process will officially commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on September 5.
Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date
The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the results will be announced on October 4.
Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates
|S.No
|NAME OF THE CANDIDATE
|PARTY AFFILIATION
|SYMBOL SLOTTED
|1.
|Jagdish Raj Spolia
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|Hand
|2.
|Khadam Hussain
|Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
|Elephant
|3.
|Davinder Singh
|National Conference (NC)
|Plough
|4.
|Rangil Singh
|People Democratic Party (PDP)
|Ink-pot and Pen Party
|5.
|Romesh Chander Gupta
|Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party
|Bicycle
|6.
|Lal Singh
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|Lotus
|7.
|Parvez Ahmed Reza
|Independent Candidate
|Battery Torch
|8.
|Jagdish Chander
|Independent Candidate
|Glass
|9.
|Charan Dass
|Independent Candidate
|Hat
|10.
|Darshan Kumar
|Independent Candidate
|Iron
|11.
|Rajinder Singh
|Independent Candidate
|Sewing Machine
|12.
|Shams Deen
|Independent Candidate
|Hat
Basohli Assembly Elections: Results from 2008 and 2014
2014 Results
|PARTY
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|%
|BJP
|Ch Lal Singh
|
29,808
|
53.07
|JKNC
|Davinder Singh
|12,007
|
21.38
|INC
|Jagdish Raj Sapolia
|8,809
|
15.68
|JKPDP
|Rangil Singh
|502
|0.89
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|462
|
0.82
|JKNPP
|Romesh Chander Gupta
|431
|
0.77
|BSP
|Khadam Hussain
|261
|
0.46
2008 Results
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|BJP
|Jagdish Raj Sapolia
|16,651
|
35.25
|JKNC
|Davinder Singh
|13,770
|
29.15
|INC
|Kanta Andotra
|13,678
|
28.96
|JKPDP
|Karpal Singh
|964
|2.05
|BSP
|Romesh Chander
|692
|1.47
Basohli Assembly Elections Past Winners
|Year
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Vote
|2014
|Lal Singh
|BJP
|29808
|2008
|Jagdish Raj Sapolia
|BJP
|16651
|2002
|Lal Singh
|INC
|18916
|1996
|Lal Singh
|AIIC(T)
|12140
|1987
|Jagdish Rajspolia
|INC
|11322
|1983
|Mangat Ram
|INC
|14019
|1977
|Mangat Ram
|INC
|4829
|1972
|Mangat Ram
|INC
|9482
Basohli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008
2014 Election overview
|S N
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Vote
|1.
|Lal Singh
|BJP
|
29808
53.07%
|2.
|Davinder Singh
|JKN
|
12007
12007
|3.
|Jagdish Raj Spolia
|INC
|8809
15.68%
|4.
|Rajinder Singh
|Independent
|2550
4.54%
|5.
|Darshan Kumar
|Independent
|508
0.9%
|6.
|Rangil Singh
|JKPDP
|502
0.89%
|7.
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|462
0.82%
|8.
|Romesh Chander Gupta
|JKNPP
|431
0.77%
|9.
|Parvez Ahmed Reza
|Independent
|360
0.64%
|10.
|Khadam Hussain
|BSP
|261
0.46%
|11.
|Shams Deen
|Independent
|206
0.37%
|12.
|Jagdish Chander
|Independent
|159
0.28%
|13.
|Charan Dass
|Independent
|100
0.18%
|Total
|56163
73.7%
2008 Election overview
|Sr No
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Vote
|1.
|Jagdish Raj Sapolia
|BJP
|16651
35.25%
|2.
|Davinder Singh
|JKN
|13770
29.15%
|3.
|Kanta Andotra
|INC
|13678
28.96%
|4.
|Karpal Singh
|JKPDP
|969
2.05%
|5.
|Romesh Chander
|BSP
|692
1.47%
|6.
|Vinod Kumar
|LJP
|625
1.32%
|7.
|Angrazo Ram
|Independent
|350
0.74%
|8.
|Suraj Singh
|Independent
|316
0.67%
|9.
|Romesh Kumar
|JD(U)
|184
0.39%
|Total
|47235
69.8%