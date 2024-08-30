Friday, August 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency profile, winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency profile, winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: The Basohli Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will vote in the third phase of the upcoming elections on October 1, 2024. The election schedule, announced on August 16, includes voting in three phases across 90 constituencies.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Udhampur Updated on: August 30, 2024 12:57 IST
Basohli Assembly Elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency profile, winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Basohli Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, situated in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, India. It is also part of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. The Election Commission has released the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections, which will be the first since the abrogation of Article 370. Announced on August 16, the elections will be held in three phases across all 90 assembly constituencies.

Basohli constituency demographic profile

As per the 2011 Census, the town of Basohli had a total population of 5,433. The gender distribution was slightly skewed, with males making up 52.01% of the population and females accounting for 47.99%. The literacy rate in Basohli stood at 77%, notably higher than the national average of 59.5%. Among the literate population, 57% were males and 43% were females. Additionally, 12% of Basohli's population was comprised of children under the age of six.

Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to occur across 90 constituencies in three phases. The voting dates are set for September 18, September 25, and October 1. 

Basohli, a town near Kathua in Kathua district in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, will hold its election in the third phase on October 1. The election process will officially commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on September 5.

Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the results will be announced on October 4.

Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates

S.No NAME OF THE CANDIDATE PARTY AFFILIATION SYMBOL SLOTTED
1. Jagdish Raj Spolia  Indian National Congress (INC) Hand
2. Khadam Hussain  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)  Elephant
3. Davinder Singh  National Conference (NC)  Plough
4. Rangil Singh  People Democratic Party (PDP) Ink-pot and Pen Party 
5. Romesh Chander Gupta Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party Bicycle 
6. Lal Singh  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lotus
7. Parvez Ahmed Reza  Independent Candidate  Battery Torch 
8. Jagdish Chander  Independent Candidate Glass
9. Charan Dass Independent Candidate Hat
10. Darshan Kumar  Independent Candidate Iron
11. Rajinder Singh  Independent Candidate Sewing Machine 
12. Shams Deen  Independent Candidate Hat

Basohli Assembly Elections: Results from 2008 and 2014

2014 Results

PARTY CANDIDATE VOTES %
BJP Ch Lal Singh
29,808
53.07
JKNC Davinder Singh 12,007
21.38
INC Jagdish Raj Sapolia 8,809
15.68
JKPDP Rangil Singh 502 0.89
NOTA None of the Above 462
0.82
JKNPP Romesh Chander Gupta 431
0.77
BSP Khadam Hussain 261
0.46

2008 Results

Party Candidate Votes %
BJP Jagdish Raj Sapolia 16,651
35.25
JKNC Davinder Singh 13,770
29.15
INC Kanta Andotra 13,678
28.96
JKPDP Karpal Singh 964 2.05
BSP Romesh Chander 692 1.47

Basohli Assembly Elections Past Winners

Year Candidate Party Total Vote
2014 Lal Singh BJP 29808
2008 Jagdish Raj Sapolia BJP 16651
2002 Lal Singh INC 18916
1996 Lal Singh AIIC(T) 12140
1987 Jagdish Rajspolia INC 11322
1983 Mangat Ram INC 14019
1977 Mangat Ram INC 4829
1972 Mangat Ram INC 9482

Basohli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

2014 Election overview

S N Candidate Party Total Vote
1. Lal Singh BJP

29808

53.07%

 
2. Davinder Singh JKN

12007

12007
3. Jagdish Raj Spolia INC 8809

15.68%
4. Rajinder Singh Independent 2550
4.54%
5. Darshan Kumar Independent 508
0.9%
6. Rangil Singh JKPDP 502
0.89%
7. None Of The Above NOTA 462
0.82%
8. Romesh Chander Gupta JKNPP 431
0.77%
9. Parvez Ahmed Reza Independent 360
0.64%
10. Khadam Hussain BSP 261
0.46%
11. Shams Deen Independent 206
0.37%
12. Jagdish Chander Independent 159
0.28%
13. Charan Dass Independent 100
0.18%
  Total   56163
73.7%

2008 Election overview

Sr No Candidate Party Total Vote
1. Jagdish Raj Sapolia BJP 16651
35.25%
2. Davinder Singh JKN 13770
29.15%
3. Kanta Andotra INC 13678
28.96%
4. Karpal Singh JKPDP 969
2.05%
5. Romesh Chander BSP 692
1.47%
6. Vinod Kumar LJP 625
1.32%
7. Angrazo Ram Independent 350
0.74%
8. Suraj Singh Independent 316
0.67%
9. Romesh Kumar JD(U) 184
0.39%
  Total   47235
69.8%

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement