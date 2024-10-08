Basohli Assembly Election LIVE: BJP Vs JKNC, who will win the battle?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Basohli Assembly Election

Basohli Assembly Election 2024: The Basohli Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 65 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Basohli is one of the Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency. The BJP's Chaudhary Lal Singh won the Basohli constituency in 2014. In 2008, BJP's Jagdish Raj Sapolia registered a win. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Congress candidate Chaudhary Lal Singh defeated BJP's Jagdish Raj Sapolia and JKNC candidate Raj Singh. All India Indira Congress (Tiwari) leader Chaudhary Lal Singh won the seat in 1996, while Congress candidate Jagdish Raj Sapolia won it in 1987.

this, 35,770 voters were male and 31,899 were female. There were 519 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Basohli in 2008 was 532 (372 were men and 160 were women).

Basohli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Basohli constituency in Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the UT, including Jammu East and Chenani.

Basohli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Basohli will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Basohli Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Darshan Kumar, Congress Party's Chaudhary Lal Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Yoginder Singh are the main candidates in the Basohli seat. The Congress is in an alliance with the JKNC.

Basohli Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Chaudhary Lal Singh won the seat with a margin of 17,801 votes. He was polled 29,808 votes with a vote share of 53.07%. He defeated JKNC candidate Davinder Singh, who got 12,007 votes (21.38%). Congress candidate Jagdish Raj Sapolia stood third with 8,809 votes (15.68%), and independent candidate Rajinder Singh was in the fourth position with 2,550 votes (4.54%). The total number of votes polled was 76,209 (73.84%).

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Jagdish Raj Sapolia won the seat. He was polled 16,651 votes with a vote share of 35.25%. JKNC candidate Davinder Singh got 13,770 votes (29.15%) and was the runner-up. Sapolia defeated Singh by a margin of 2,881 votes. The total number of votes polled in this constituency was 47,347 (69.97%). Congress candidate Kanta Andotra came in third with 13,678 votes (28.96%), and JKPDP candidate Karpal Singh was in the fourth position with just 969 votes (2.05%).

Basohli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Mangat Ram Sharma (Congress)

1983: Mangat Ram Sharma (Congress)

1987: Jagdish Raj Sapolia (Congress)

1996: Chaudhary Lal Singh (AIIC-T)

2002: Chaudhary Lal Singh (Congress)

2008: Jagdish Raj Sapolia (BJP)

2014: Chaudhary Lal Singh (BJP)

Basohli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 56,274 or 73.84% in the Basohli Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of votes polled in this Assembly seat was 47,347, or 69.97%.

