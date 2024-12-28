Follow us on Image Source : PTI Are flights operational at Srinagar Airport due to heavy snowfall? Here's the update

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Kashmir on Saturday as most areas of the valley received snowfall, disrupting flight and railway operations and also leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Moderate to heavy snowfall was recorded across Kashmir since Friday, including the season's first snowfall in Srinagar city and other plain areas of the valley. In south Kashmir, heavy to very heavy snowfall was recorded in the plains, while central Kashmir's plains received moderate snowfall.

Owing to heavy snowfall fight operations were also cancelled. "Due to bad weather conditions, all flights at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updates. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding," Srinagar Airport issued a statement. Earlier, Air traffic to and from Srinagar was also affected as flight operations at the airport were suspended due to snowfall, the airport officials said. They added that about 80 percent of flights on Saturday were cancelled.

Areas in Baramulla district recorded 4-9 inches of snow, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg received about 15 inches of snow. Kupwara plains received 1-2 inches of snow, and its upper reaches recorded 2-3 inches. Even though the snowfall was welcomed by locals and tourists, it threw normal life out of gear.

Roads blocked

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed for traffic due to snow, the Traffic Department officials said. They added that clearance work was being hampered due to heavy snowfall at the Navyug Tunnel.

Rail services suspended

Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section were suspended due to heavy snow accumulation on the track, the railway officials said. Efforts to clear the track are underway, they added.