World Hearing Day 2025: Decreased hearing ability? Protect your ears with these tips Millions of people around the world are suffering from deafness. World Hearing Day is celebrated every year on March 3 to spread awareness about this problem. If you also want to take care of your ears' health, then definitely include these measures in your daily routine.

We understand how important hearing ability is for us when someone is unable to hear or is facing problems related to it. Millions of people around the world are facing this problem. In such a situation, World Hearing Day is celebrated every year on March 3 to spread awareness about this problem. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about hearing loss and to promote ear health. If you also want to take care of your ear health, then include these measures in your daily routine. Protect your ears from loud noises: Exposure to loud noises reduces hearing. Whether it is machines, concerts, or recreational activities like listening to music with headphones, prolonged exposure to loud noises can damage the delicate structure of the ear. To protect your ears, use earplugs or earmuffs in noisy environments and keep the volume at a moderate level when using headphones or earbuds.

Take care of ear hygiene: Like other parts of our body, our ears need regular care. Clean your ears gently with a damp cloth; avoid using cotton swabs or other objects that may damage the ear canal. If you have excessive wax accumulation, consult a professional.

Get regular hearing checkups: If your hearing is declining, you should get a hearing screening done to detect problems early. Schedule regular appointments with an audiologist or hearing healthcare professional, especially if you notice any changes in your hearing or experience some symptoms of ringing in the ears.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Many lifestyle factors can affect your hearing health. Eating a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as nutrients such as zinc and magnesium, helps maintain good ear health. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption, as these habits are linked to hearing loss. Furthermore, being physically active and controlling stress levels can contribute to overall health, including the health of your ears.

Be aware of medications: Certain medications, including some antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can adversely affect hearing. If you are taking any medications, discuss potential side effects with your healthcare provider and be alert to any changes in your hearing or symptoms of ear-related problems while taking the medication.