World Cancer Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

World Cancer Day 2022: Every year on February 4 people across the world observe World Cancer Day in order to create awareness, inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer. The aim is to reduce misconceptions surrounding cancer and the prejudices associated with it, to help people in getting the right information about it. It also offers a chance to make an impact in the betterment of the life of cancer patients and survivors. The Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) has declared World Cancer Day to be a "global uniting initiative."

World Cancer Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Cancer Day 2022 is 'Close the Care Gap'. It is all about understanding and recognising the inequities in cancer care around the globe. The theme revolves around identifying and recognising global disparities in cancer care, that prevents people from certain economic strata full access to essential healthcare services and facilities. Inequity in cancer care costs lives.

World Cancer Day: History

The day came into existence on February 4, 2000, during the World Cancer Conference for the New Millennium in Paris, France. Every year since then, people across the world observe World Cancer Day with a different theme to improve the quality of lives of cancer patients and to continue spread awareness on cancer, its prevention and treatment.

World Cancer Day: Significance

The main aim of the day is to raise awareness and reduce the social stigma associated with the disease. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. The top cancers that affect the Indian population are lung, breast, cervical, head and neck and colorectal cancer (CRC). On World Cancer Day, everyone comes together with an agenda to achieve a healthier and brighter world free of cancer. On this day, numerous events are planned, where it is discussed to educate and aware people of cancer and its early detection, treatment and more.

