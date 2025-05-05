World Asthma Day 2025: Know causes, symptoms and treatment for this chronic respiratory condition Asthma is a respiratory disease that plagues millions of individuals around the globe, and its spread is likely to accelerate in the next few years. It is necessary to be well aware of the causes, signs, and medications of asthma for its proper management.

New Delhi:

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that affects the lives of millions of individuals around the globe. It is an ailment that makes the airways swell up and become constricted, thereby making it hard for patients to breathe. In its latest figures, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that approximately 235 million individuals are living with asthma worldwide. Given this disturbing statistic, annually on the first Tuesday of May, World Asthma Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the disease and alleviate the conditions of those afflicted by it.

When we consider World Asthma Day in 2025, it is important to know the causes, symptoms, and treatment of this chronic respiratory disease.

Causes of Asthma

Asthma is not caused by one factor alone. It is a multifaceted condition affected by both genes and the environment. People who have a history of asthma within their families are likely to suffer from it too. Some people are also predisposed to developing asthma due to exposure to irritants and allergens like tobacco smoke, air pollution, dust mites, and pollen. Over the last few years, there has been a surge in the number of asthma cases reported, especially in cities.

Symptoms of Asthma:

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Coughing (particularly during the night or morning)

Tightness in the chest

Treatment of Asthma:

Though asthma cannot be cured, it can be successfully controlled by using an effective treatment plan. The main objective of asthma treatment is to prevent and control symptoms, enhance lung function, and decrease the chances of asthma attacks. Treatment may involve:

Inhalers: The most frequent treatment for asthma is inhalers, which bring medication straight to the lungs. There are two kinds of inhalers - a rescue inhaler for instant relief during an asthma attack and a controller inhaler for ongoing management.

Drugs: Besides inhalers, patients with asthma might also be given oral drugs to decrease inflammation and widen the airways.

Allergen immunotherapy: It is a process where gradually increasing amounts of the allergen are introduced into the body to desensitise the immune system.

Triggers avoidance: People with asthma must recognise and steer clear of their triggers as far as possible. This can be avoiding tobacco smoke, dust mites, or other recognised allergens.

Lifestyle modifications: A healthy lifestyle, proper exercise, and a balanced diet can also manage asthma symptoms.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

