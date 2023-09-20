World Alzheimer's Day 2023: 5 best ways to deal with a loved one suffering from the disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the best ways to deal with a loved one suffering from Alzheimer's.

September 21st marks a very special day, World Alzheimer’s Day 2023. As we reflect on the importance of this day, it is also important to remember those who suffer from this devastating disease. For a few years now, Alzheimer’s has been a major epidemic, and its impact doesn’t just affect those suffering from the disease, but their loved ones as well.

It can be difficult to know how to best care for a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. For those of us who are lucky enough to be in the position of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, here are five of the best ways to deal with a loved one suffering from the disease:

Educate Yourself

One of the best things that you can do for yourself and your loved one is to educate yourself on the disease. The more that you understand about Alzheimer’s, the better equipped you will be to provide quality care. Take some time to read up on Alzheimer’s and learn about its symptoms, treatments, and any other relevant information that you can find. This will help you better understand what your loved one is going through and how best to help them.

Reach Out For Support

When caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed and isolated. It is important to remember that you are not alone in this journey and that there are many resources available for caregivers. Reach out for support from family members, friends, or support groups. This will help ease some of the burden and provide you with much-needed companionship during this difficult time.

Be Patient And Compassionate

When caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, it is important to remain patient and compassionate as they may not remember things as clearly or be able to communicate as effectively as they once could. It is also important to remember that your loved one may still experience moments of joy and clarity, even if they are becoming increasingly confused. Honour their feelings and give them the support they need to continue living their life as best they can.

Stay Positive And Encourage Engagement

Though Alzheimer’s can be incredibly difficult to deal with, it is important to remain positive and try to find joy in each day. Encourage your loved one to engage in activities that they enjoy such as reading, gardening, or simply going outside for fresh air. Finding ways to keep their mind active can help slow down the progression of the disease and instil a sense of normalcy into their life.

Take Care Of Yourself Too

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s can take a toll on both your physical and mental health so make sure that you are taking time for yourself too. This could include anything from taking a walk around the block to getting a massage or any other activity that helps you relax and recharge.

We are going to celebrate World Alzheimer's Day 2023 on September 21 by honouring those who have been affected by this heartbreaking disease as well as those who have dedicated their lives to making sure that those suffering from it are cared for in the best way possible. Though there is no cure yet for Alzheimer’s, understanding how best to deal with a loved one who has been diagnosed with it can go a long way in helping ease some of the burden associated with this disease.

