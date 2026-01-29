Cold weather, hormonal chaos? A doctor explains why PCOS feels harder in winter Many people with PCOS notice worse symptoms in winter, from weight gain to irregular periods. A fertility specialist explains how cold weather affects hormones, insulin resistance and mood, and shares practical ways to manage PCOS better during winter.

New Delhi:

It is not very common for women with PCOS to have a neutral experience of cold weather. As winter approaches, women with PCOS experience increased or irregular menses, weight gain, sugar cravings, acne, or irregular menstrual cycles. Women with fertility issues may find these symptoms particularly frustrating.

“These symptoms aren’t imagined,” says Dr Rakhi Goyal, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Chandigarh. “Seasonal shifts influence hormones, metabolism and daily habits in subtle ways, and for individuals with PCOS, those changes can amplify existing hormonal imbalances.” Understanding why winter affects PCOS can make it easier to manage. and, importantly, to plan ahead.

Less sunlight, more hormonal disruption

Shorter days often mean reduced sun exposure and falling vitamin D levels. Studies suggest that 60–70 per cent of urban adults in India and the UK are vitamin D deficient during winter. “Vitamin D plays a role in insulin sensitivity and ovulatory function,” explains Dr Goyal. “Low levels are associated with irregular cycles, poorer ovulation and reduced ovarian response, factors that already challenge individuals with PCOS.” For someone with underlying insulin resistance, this seasonal deficiency can quietly worsen fatigue, cycle irregularity and hormonal symptoms.

Movement drops, insulin resistance rises

Cold weather naturally discourages outdoor activity. Even small reductions in daily movement can have outsized effects. Research shows insulin sensitivity can drop by 10–20 per cent with reduced physical activity alone,” says Dr Goyal. “When insulin levels rise, ovarian hormone signalling becomes more erratic.” This can lead to delayed ovulation, increased androgen-related symptoms such as acne or hair growth, and greater difficulty with weight regulation, often within weeks.

Comfort eating and hidden metabolic strain

Winter diets tend to lean towards refined carbohydrates, fried foods and late-night snacking. While emotionally comforting, these patterns can drive sharper glucose spikes and low-grade inflammation. “These repeated glucose fluctuations may seem minor day to day,” Dr Goyal notes, “but they accumulate over the season, affecting energy levels, egg quality and cycle regularity.” This is why many individuals feel their PCOS is harder to control by February than it was at the start of winter.

Emotional health, sleep and cycle control

Reduced sunlight, social withdrawal and disrupted routines can also affect mood and sleep, both of which play a powerful role in hormonal regulation. “Poor sleep alone can increase insulin resistance by up to 25 per cent within a week,” says Dr Goyal. “Stress hormones further interfere with ovulatory signals, making cycles unpredictable, even when medication or lifestyle measures were previously effective.”

What actually helps during winter

The goal isn’t perfection, it’s consistency. “Regular daily movement matters more than intense workouts,” Dr Goyal explains. “Even indoor walking or short strength routines help protect insulin sensitivity.”

A winter-friendly plate built around protein, fibre, seasonal vegetables and healthy fats helps stabilise blood sugar. Vitamin D levels should be tested and corrected if low. Prioritising sleep, morning light exposure and regular routines supports hormonal rhythm through darker months.



Winter isn’t a setback, but it does require awareness. “When metabolic stability improves, hormonal response and cycle predictability often follow,” says Dr Goyal. “Small seasonal adjustments now can quietly strengthen reproductive outcomes later.”

For individuals with PCOS, winter management isn’t about fighting the season; it’s about working with it, informed and prepared.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Support, don’t suppress: Ayurvedic ways to ease period pain