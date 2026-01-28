Why more Indian children are developing food allergies than before? Bengaluru paediatrician explains Food allergies are being seen more often among Indian children, especially in cities. Dr. Sujatha Thyagarajan, Lead and HOD, Pediatric Intensive Care and Pediatric Emergency at Aster Women & Children Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru, explains how lifestyle, diet, and awareness are shaping this rise.

Food reactions in Indian children are showing up more often than they used to. Sometimes as rashes. Sometimes as tummy trouble. Sometimes more seriously, in schools and clinics. Whether this is a true rise or simply better recognition is still part of the conversation, but one thing is clear. Parents and doctors are talking about food allergies far more openly now.

To understand what is really driving this shift, we got in touch with Dr. Sujatha Thyagarajan, Lead and HOD, Pediatric Intensive Care and Pediatric Emergency, Aster Women & Children Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru. She spoke about how modern lifestyles, diet changes, and improved awareness are all intersecting, and why the immune system of today’s children is reacting differently.

Are food allergies really increasing among Indian children?

“We are finding that kids in India are having reactions to food that are higher than in the past, or at least that there is much more awareness now,” Dr. Thyagarajan says. She explains that this is not about one single cause. “It is a complex mix of lifestyle changes, different exposure to microbes, diet, and both parents and doctors becoming more educated.”

She adds that what clinicians are seeing more often is not necessarily brand new disease, but more recognition. “These food reactions are now being noticed in clinics and schools more typically,” she says. “Earlier, many of these would have gone unlabelled.”

How does modern urban living affect a child’s immune system?

One major factor, according to Dr. Thyagarajan, is how children are growing up today. “We have managed to put our immune systems in such an agitated state in reaction to our lifestyles,” she says, explaining that modern urban life plays a role.

She points to what is commonly called the hygiene hypothesis. “Children raised in very clean, urban settings, with smaller families, less outdoor play, fewer pets, and less contact with soil or animals, get less microbial training early in life.” This reduced exposure, she explains, “leaves the immune system more likely to overreact to harmless things like food proteins.”

She also notes that “modern city life, with paved playgrounds and antibiotic-heavy early childhood care, does not give the immune system the diverse practice it needs,” which may be why allergies cluster more in urban settings.

What role does diet and infant feeding play in food allergies?

Diet has changed too, and not subtly. “Indian plates today often include more processed snacks, packaged foods, and imported ingredients than a generation ago,” Dr. Thyagarajan says. These changes matter because “processed foods affect the balance of bacteria in the gut, as well as the diversity of dietary fibre, which contributes to allergy risk.”

She also addresses infant feeding practices. “Older guidelines led many people to delay the introduction of allergy-causing foods like peanuts and eggs,” she explains. “But landmark studies, especially the peanut study, showed that early, supervised introduction can actually prevent allergies.”

According to her, countries that adopted these guidelines earlier now see lower allergy rates. “So timing and dietary patterns in infancy really matter,” she says.

Is better awareness and diagnosis changing the numbers?

Dr. Thyagarajan believes this is a big part of the story. “Ten years ago, many rashes, tummy upsets, or mouth tingles after eating were dismissed as sensitivity or temporary reactions,” she says.

Now, things look different. “Parents research symptoms online, educators watch for anaphylaxis, and doctors are more actively identifying IgE-mediated allergies.” She adds that studies from India suggest that “overall prevalence is still lower than in the West,” which means “part of what we are seeing is better diagnosis, not a sudden epidemic.”

What should parents do if they are worried about food allergies?

Her advice is calm and practical. “First and foremost, do not panic,” Dr. Thyagarajan says. “The vast majority of food reactions can be controlled, and many mild reactions are not true allergies.”

She urges parents to “follow official health recommendations on early introduction of foods like eggs and peanuts, in age-appropriate forms,” and to stay away from unverified advice. “Avoid so-called natural cures,” she says plainly.

A balanced approach helps. “Encourage a varied diet, outdoor activity, fibre intake, fresh air, and hydration.” And if a serious reaction does occur, her guidance is clear. “Consult an allergist. The safest approach is a clear medical diagnosis, an action plan, and an auto-injector when necessary.”

For Dr. Thyagarajan, the rise in food reactions is not mysterious. “It is not magic,” she says. “It is the natural consequence of modern lifestyles interacting with the immune system.” The encouraging part, she adds, is that “small, practical changes and better medical follow-up can help reverse the trend.”

