Why do some people feel colder than others? Doctor explains three possible health reasons

New Delhi:

Some people walk into an air-conditioned room and feel perfectly fine. Others immediately reach for a jacket. It is one of those everyday differences we rarely think about. Yet if you often feel colder than everyone around you, there may be more going on than just personal preference.

Our body constantly works to regulate temperature. That balance depends on several internal systems including metabolism, body composition and stress hormones. When one of these factors shifts, the body may begin losing heat more easily or producing less of it.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, says many people assume feeling cold always means poor circulation. The explanation is often more complex. “Feeling cold is not always about blood flow alone. Persistent cold sensitivity can reflect changes in metabolism, body insulation or stress physiology,” Dr Sood said.

Why the body sometimes feels colder than usual

Temperature perception is influenced by several biological mechanisms. Heat production in the body mainly comes from metabolic processes. Insulation from body fat also plays a role. Hormones and stress responses add another layer to this system.

“When these systems shift even slightly, people may notice that the same environment feels colder to them than it does to others,” Dr Sood explained.

Below are some possible factors that can influence how the body responds to temperature.

Iron deficiency may reduce heat production

Iron plays a critical role in oxygen transport within the body. When iron levels drop, energy production can slow down. “Iron is required for haemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen to tissues,” Dr Sood said. “When iron levels are low, oxygen delivery becomes less efficient and mitochondrial energy production can decline.”

That change can affect how much heat the body generates. “Metabolic heat comes from oxidative metabolism. If mitochondrial activity decreases, thermogenesis may also fall, which can increase cold sensitivity,” Dr Sood explained.

Iron also influences enzymes involved in thyroid hormone metabolism. “So iron deficiency may lower the basal metabolic rate and contribute further to cold intolerance,” he added.

Low body fat can reduce insulation

Body fat is not just an energy store. It also acts as insulation that helps retain heat. “Subcutaneous fat works as a thermal barrier that slows down heat loss from the body,” Dr Sood noted.

When body fat levels are lower, that insulation layer becomes thinner. “People with less body fat tend to lose heat more quickly because there is less insulating tissue under the skin,” he said.

Fat tissue also supports metabolic heat generation. “Adipose tissue serves as an energy reserve for thermogenesis. When body fat levels are low, both insulation and metabolic heat production may decrease,” Dr Sood explained. This combination can make the same room feel noticeably colder.

Chronic stress can affect temperature regulation

Stress can influence temperature regulation through hormonal changes. “Persistent stress activates the hypothalamic pituitary adrenal axis and increases cortisol levels,” Dr Sood said.

Elevated cortisol can disrupt several systems in the body. “It can alter metabolism, influence thyroid signalling and increase sympathetic nervous system activity,” he explained.

One possible effect is reduced blood flow to the extremities. “This stress response can cause peripheral vasoconstriction, which reduces blood flow to the hands and feet,” Dr Sood said. Over time, these changes may reduce overall heat production and increase sensitivity to cold.

When cold sensitivity may be worth paying attention to

Occasional chills are normal, especially in cooler environments. But if someone frequently feels cold while others are comfortable, it may be worth looking at underlying health factors. “The body’s temperature regulation reflects many internal processes,” Dr Sood noted.

In some cases, addressing issues such as nutrient deficiencies, body composition or chronic stress may help improve how the body responds to temperature. Sometimes the answer is not in the thermostat. Sometimes it is inside the body itself.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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