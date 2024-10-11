WHO validated India to eliminate Trachoma as a public health problem, here's all about this eye disease

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL India eliminated Trachoma as a public health problem

In many countries of the world including India, controlling the serious eye disease trachoma remained a challenge. However, now the eye disease called trachoma has been completely eradicated in India. Yes, the country has got complete relief from trachoma. India has become the third country in South Asia to eradicate this disease. Earlier, this disease has been eradicated from Nepal and Myanmar as well. WHO i.e. World Health Organization has praised and congratulated the country on this achievement of India.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, India has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem. This debilitating disease used to cause eye problems to millions of people. We congratulate India for this. Let us tell you that WHO along with the Government of India made efforts to eliminate trachoma. Earlier, India has eliminated diseases like plague, leprosy, and polio.

What is Trachoma?

Trachoma is an eye disease that if not treated on time can lead to blindness. It is a type of infectious disease that spreads through a bacterium called Chlamydia trachomatis. When an infection occurs, the skin inside the eyelids starts becoming rough. Due to this the risk of irritation, pain, watering in the eyes, blurred vision, and even corneal damage increases. These reasons can also become the cause of your blindness. This infection can happen to anyone any number of times. When it happens repeatedly, the eyelids start turning inward, which causes loss of vision.

How does Trachoma infection spread?

According to health experts, this infection spreads from one person to another. It can also spread to humans through flies. Children are more prone to this infection. There can be many reasons for this. These include dirt, living in a crowded place, not paying attention to cleanliness, and using public toilets. To avoid this, it is important to take care of clean water supply and cleanliness.

