Gas and Bloating can cause severe pain in THESE parts of the body, know how to prevent it

People have to face problems due to gas formation in the stomach. When people do not eat food at the right time, then due to this people often fall prey to acidity and gas. If excessive gas is being formed in someone's body, then it can spoil your health and pain starts in other parts of the body as well. Come, let us tell you where in the body pain occurs when gas is formed in the stomach

Due to gas formation, pain also occurs in THESE parts of the body:

Stomach ache: When gas is formed in the stomach, the first thing that happens is pain in the stomach. Due to gas, there is a rapid cramp in the upper and lower part of the stomach. When gas is formed, there is a lot of burping and stomach cramps. In such a situation, many times people have to resort to medicine. Headache: The stomach and brain are connected to each other, so whenever gas is formed in the stomach, it can cause headaches. When the gas rises to the head, it causes severe pain in one or both sides of the head. Chest pain: When food is not digested properly, gas starts forming in the stomach. When gas forms in the stomach, there is a burning sensation in the chest. Sometimes the gas forms so much that one starts vomiting. In such a situation, the pain becomes unbearable.

This drink is beneficial:

Water of cumin and celery is effective in getting rid of acidity and gas. If gas is being formed, then add one teaspoon of cumin, one teaspoon of celery, and half a teaspoon of fennel to a glass of water. Now heat this water till it reduces to half. When the water of the decoction reduces to half, then drink it, this will give you immediate relief from gas.

