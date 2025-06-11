What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis? Know why men are more at risk Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a fatal lung condition that impacts more men than women. Early detection and care can help manage this progressive disease.

New Delhi:

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic and progressive lung disease where lung tissue becomes thickened, stiff, and scarred over time. This scarring, known as fibrosis, makes it difficult for the lungs to carry oxygen into the bloodstream, inducing breathing problems and reduced oxygen supply to vital organs. The term “idiopathic” means the exact cause of the disease is unknown. According to Dr Samir Garde, Director of the Department of Pulmonology and Lung Transplant, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, IPF mainly affects men over 45 and tends to get worse with time. Timely treatment can help slow its progress and improve quality of life.

Causes and risk factors

While the exact cause of IPF is unclear, certain factors include:

Genetic predisposition

Exposure to pollutants, such as dust, fumes, or chemicals

History of smoking

Certain viral infections

Acid reflux (GERD)

Autoimmune diseases

The symptoms of IPF develop gradually. One can suffer from:

Persistent dry cough

Shortness of breath, especially during physical activity

Fatigue and weakness

Chest discomfort

Unexplained weight loss

Because these symptoms are often mistaken for ageing or other conditions, many patients are diagnosed late, and their condition may worsen. Remember, men, consult the doctor on an immediate basis.

Complications

If left unmanaged, IPF can lead to serious complications:

Respiratory failure

Pulmonary hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs)

Lung infections

Heart problems

Lung cancer in some cases

Why are men more susceptible?

Various studies confirm that men are more frequently diagnosed with IPF than women. This may be due to:

Higher rates of smoking among men. A large number of men tend to smoke and are prone to this condition

Occupational exposure to harmful chemicals or dust (construction, mining, factory work) can increase one’s chances

Genetic factors

Many men delay seeking medical care for breathing problems, which can result in late diagnosis.

Tips to manage and prevent IPF: Men must quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke. Try smoking cessation therapy by taking the expert’s help. Make sure to use protective gear when exposed to dust or chemicals at work. It is necessary to treat acid reflux (GERD) to reduce lung irritation, maintain a healthy weight, and stay active by exercising daily. Get regular check-ups in case of breathlessness. Treatment includes medications to slow lung scarring, oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, and, in advanced cases, lung transplantation. Recognising symptoms early, avoiding risk factors, and seeking timely medical care can help manage the disease and improve quality of life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Why is there an increased risk of heart attacks, heart disease in women after menopause? Doctors explain