What causes your eyes to swell when you wake up and how to treat it?

Waking up with puffy, swollen eyes is a significant pain, especially if you need to seem bright and awake for work or are weary of concealing the puffiness with cosmetics. When the puff is accompanied by dark circles, redness, under-eye bags, or discomfort, the situation becomes much worse.

How does this happen?

Several factors might contribute to eye puffiness, but the fundamental reason is the fluid collection. Fluid gets accumulated around your eyes and the surrounding skin tissue for different causes. This tissue surrounding the eyes is among the thinnest in the body, any swelling there is obvious and difficult to conceal.

Diet can be a cause of swelling of the eyes

A variety of foods in your diet might contribute to swollen eyes. Certain meals and beverages cause the tissue surrounding your eyes to swell because they cause your body to retain water. The most prevalent culprit is sodium. Sodium-rich foods and beverages can induce fluid retention and edema throughout your body. Sodium may be found in many foods that you don't realize you're eating since it doesn't necessarily make things taste salty.

Puffy Eyes Signs and Symptoms

Puffy eyes might occur as a result of a late night, particular meals, or weeping. Puffy eyes, also known as periorbital edema or periorbital puffiness, are swelling under the eye, on the eyelid, or around the orbit—the bony chamber that houses the eye.

Dark circles or bags beneath the eyes, as well as drooping or loose skin, may accompany puffy eyes.

Treatment

Although puffy eyes are normally safe and do not require treatment, there are techniques to reduce swelling and improve the look of your eyes like putting cold bags under the eyes and drinking more water.

Medications

If your eye swelling is caused by allergies or inflammation, you can try over-the-counter antihistamines. You should also consult an allergist to determine what you are allergic to. Certain allergic responses can be fatal, so get emergency medical assistance if you experience difficulty in breathing or swallowing.

