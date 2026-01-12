Weight gain, hair fall, mood swings? An endocrinologist explains the thyroid connection Weight gain, hair fall, and mood swings could be signs of thyroid imbalance. An endocrinologist explains how thyroid disorders affect metabolism, mood, and hair, and when to get tested.

When weight creeps up despite eating the same food, hair starts clogging the bathroom drain, and your mood feels like it has a mind of its own, most people blame stress, age, or “hormones” in general. Rarely does the thyroid get invited into the conversation. And yet, that small, butterfly-shaped gland in your neck quietly runs some of the body’s most critical systems.

According to Dr Gurusangappa S. Mudagall, Associate Consultant – Endocrinology at Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur Road, the thyroid functions like the body’s master control switch. “Thyroid hormones regulate metabolism, energy levels, body temperature, and even brain function. When the gland doesn’t function optimally, the impact is felt across multiple organs,” he explains.

Why unexplained weight gain is a red flag

If your thyroid is underactive, a condition known as hypothyroidism, your metabolism slows down significantly. Calories are burned at a much slower pace, making weight gain almost inevitable, even without dietary changes.

“Many patients tell us they are eating less and exercising more, yet the weight continues to increase,” says Dr Mudagall. “This is not due to lack of effort or discipline. A sluggish thyroid can make fat loss extremely difficult.”

Hair fall that won’t stop

Hair health is closely linked to thyroid hormones, which influence hair growth cycles. When hormone levels fluctuate, hair follicles weaken, leading to excessive shedding, thinning hair, or patchy loss.

“Persistent hair fall, brittle nails, and slow regrowth are common but often overlooked signs of thyroid dysfunction,” Dr Mudagall notes. “They are frequently mistaken for nutritional deficiencies when the root cause is hormonal.”

Mood swings that feel out of character

Mental and emotional changes are among the most misunderstood thyroid symptoms. Low thyroid levels can cause fatigue, low mood, brain fog, and anxiety, often mistaken for depression or burnout.

On the other hand, an overactive thyroid, hyperthyroidism, can lead to restlessness, irritability, racing thoughts, and disturbed sleep. “In both cases, emotional well-being takes a hit, and patients may not immediately link these changes to a physical condition,” explains Dr Mudagall.

The subtle signs most people miss

Thyroid disorders rarely announce themselves loudly. Instead, symptoms tend to appear gradually and inconsistently, such as feeling cold when others are comfortable, constipation, dry skin, irregular periods, palpitations, or unexplained fatigue.

“These symptoms don’t always show up together, which is why thyroid issues often go undiagnosed for years,” says Dr Mudagall.

The reassuring part

The good news is that thyroid disorders are common, easy to diagnose, and highly treatable. A simple blood test can identify hormone imbalances, and with appropriate medication and follow-up, most people experience significant improvement within weeks.

“The key is awareness,” Dr Mudagall emphasises. “If your body feels persistently out of sync and lifestyle changes aren’t helping, it’s important to test your thyroid rather than dismissing the symptoms.”

If your body feels like it’s quietly working against you, don’t brush it off. Sometimes, the smallest gland is the one asking to be heard the loudest, and listening early can spare years of confusion, frustration, and unnecessary self-blame.

