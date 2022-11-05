Varun Dhawan reveals vestibular hypofunction diagnosis. What are causes and symptoms of dysfunction?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan spoke about suffering from Vestibular Hypofunction disorder

Varun Dhawan has opened up on suffering from vestibular hypofunction disorder. The actor, who was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, said that during its filming, he pushed himself 'too hard' and put 'too much pressure on himself' and ended up suffering from this problem. He reflected on returning to the big screens with the comedy movie co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and how it felt like he was 'running for elections'. He further emphasised on the need to find the 'greater purpose' in life.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

It is a disorder that affects a person's body balance. People suffering from vestibular hypofunction may struggle to walk when in busy places and in dark rooms, or have a feeling of motion when things move quickly. The vestibular system sits in your inner ear and works with your eyes and muscles to keep you balanced. When it goes off, a person may feel dizziness and balance issues.

Causes and symptoms of Vestibular Hypofunction

As per nhs.uk, the common causes of vestibular hypofunction are:

-- Labyrinthitis (an ear condition)

-- Previous inner ear conditions

-- Changes in the balance systems associated with aging

-- Medications

-- Concussion or head injury, blood clots or tumours

Symptoms of vestibular hypofunction include:

-- Dizziness or vertigo

-- Nausea

-- Poor body balance.

Meanwhile, physiotherapy, daily exercise and medication can help in getting rid of this disorder.

On the movies front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his creature-comedy Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The movie's trailer has generated immense curiosity among the fans. It revolves around a man (played by Varun), who turns into a werewolf after being bitten by a wolf. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and is believed to be a part of Maddock Films' universe of films, which includes Stree and Roohi. Bhediya will release on the big screens on November 25.

