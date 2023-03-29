Varicose Veins: These unhealthy habits increase your risk; check out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Varicose veins: These unhealthy habits increase your risk

Venous disease is a condition that arises when the walls of the veins become damaged, creating issues in the circulatory system. Veins are responsible for carrying blood back to the heart, and while they resemble arteries, they are not as thick as them. Moreover, veins have valves that ensure that blood flows in only one direction. Varicose veins, which commonly develop in the lower legs, are one of the most prevalent symptoms of venous disease.

Varicose veins, are twisted and enlarged veins , found close to the skin's surface. Sometimes they also become swollen and lengthened, and are often accompanied by spider veins, which are similar in appearance. Although these conditions are considered to be cosmetic concerns, they can cause discomfort and pain. While they are generally not life-threatening, they can be unpleasant to deal with.

What causes varicose veins?

When you sit for extended periods, blood is likely to accumulate in your legs. This creates extra pressure in your veins, causing them to swell, twist, or bulge. You may also notice spider veins, which are clusters of broken blood vessels in the vicinity.

Additionally, other factors like age (being over 50 years old), gender, pregnancy, menopause, family history, and obesity can also cause varicose veins.

Varicose veins are generally not considered a severe medical condition, but they can lead to complications if they cause persistent and severe pain and swelling. Although these complications are rare, they can include the formation of ulcers on the skin near the affected veins, blood clots, and bleeding. It is important to seek medical attention if you experience any of these serious complications associated with varicose veins.

If you experience pain and discomfort from varicose veins, there are various self-care measures you can take to alleviate the symptoms. Exercise, elevating your legs while sitting or lying down, and wearing compression stockings are effective methods for reducing pain and swelling.

