US records highest whooping cough cases in a decade; know the symptoms, causes and complications of pertussis

Whooping cough cases have reached a decade high in the United States. According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 32,000 cases have been recorded this year in the U.S., as of December 14.

The number of cases has doubled in the last 12 weeks. The country reported about 14,000 cases till mid-September. However, the number increased to 32, 136 in the following weeks till December 14.

This year saw a six-fold increase in whooping cough cases when compared to the same time in 2023 when 6,514 in the entire year. According to a report in NBC News, this jump in cases is due to waning vaccine protection, lower vaccination rates and improved testing, said experts.

CDC recommends whooping cough vaccination for everyone. Taking the vaccine is the best way to keep yourself protected against the bacteria that causes it.

What is whooping cough?

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis is a contagious infection that affects the respiratory tract. While the infection usually occurs in children, it can affect teenagers and adults. While deaths due to whooping cough are rare, it is usually seen among infants who haven't completed the full course of the vaccination.

Symptoms of whooping cough

The signs and symptoms of whooping cough might take about seven Here, take a look at some of the common symptoms of whooping cough, according to Mayo Clinic.

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Red, watery eyes

Fever

Cough.

The signs and symptoms of whooping cough might worsen after a week or two after initial symptoms. Severe and prolonged coughing attacks may:

Cause vomiting

Result in a red or blue face

Cause extreme fatigue

End with a high-pitched "whoop" sound during the next breath of air.

However, a lot of people don't develop the characteristic whoop. Mayo Clinic says that a lot of infants might not cough at all. But they might struggle to breathe or they might even temporarily stop breathing.

Causes of whooping cough

A bacteria called Bordetella pertussis causes whooping cough. When a person infected with the condition sneezes or coughs, the germs spread in the air which eventually infects the person who breaths the air.

Complications of whooping cough

Most people who get infected with whooping cough recover from the condition, however, complications occur due to the strenuous coughing. This can cause bruised or cracked ribs, abdominal hernias and broken blood vessels in the skin or the whites of your eyes.

The complications in infants can be severe, especially for those under the age of 6 months of age. These complications might include:

Pneumonia

Slowed or stopped breathing

Dehydration or weight loss due to feeding difficulties

Seizures

Brain damage.

These complications can be life-threatening for infants under the age of 6 months.

One of the best ways to prevent whooping cough is the pertussis vaccine. It is given in combination with vaccines against two other diseases, diphtheria and tetanus.

