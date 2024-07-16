Urinary stasis during pregnancy: Expert explains its symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for urinary stasis.

Urinary stasis during pregnancy occurs when urine flow slows or stops, often due to the pressure of the growing uterus on the urinary tract/ urinary bladder.

What is urinary stasis?

Urinary stasis, also known as urinary retention, refers to the inability to empty the bladder. This condition occurs when the muscles in the bladder are unable to contract and relax properly, leading to a buildup of urine. This can be caused by a variety of reasons such as an obstruction in the urinary tract, nerve problems, or weak bladder muscles.

This condition can lead to an increased risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs), which are common during pregnancy. Symptoms of urinary stasis may include a persistent urge to urinate, pain or burning during urination, cloudy or strong-smelling urine, and lower abdominal pain. The patient can also complain of false labour pains.

Diagnosis for urinary stasis

Diagnosis involves a physical examination, urinalysis, and sometimes an ultrasound to check for any obstructions or abnormalities.

Treatment for urinary stasis

Treatment measures focus on relieving symptoms and preventing complications, according to Dr Anusha Rao P, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad. Drinking plenty of fluids, particularly water, can help flush out the urinary system. Cranberry juice is sometimes recommended for its potential to prevent UTIs.

In cases of bacterial infection, antibiotics that are safe for use during pregnancy may be prescribed. Regular prenatal check-ups are crucial for monitoring and managing urinary health. Maintaining good hygiene, avoiding caffeine and spicy foods, and practising pelvic floor exercises can also support urinary function during pregnancy.

In severe cases, medical intervention such as catheterization may be necessary to ensure proper urine drainage. Prompt treatment and preventive care are essential to protect both the mother's and the baby's health.

