Typhoid diet: What to eat and avoid for a faster recovery, according to doctor Recover from typhoid faster with the right diet. Learn what to eat and avoid during typhoid fever — from boiled potatoes and khichdi to hydrating fruits — for better digestion and immunity.

Typhoid fever is caused by bacteria, Salmonella typhi, which causes a very high fever accompanied by weakness and digestive troubles. Antibiotic treatment is very important, but diet also has a key role to play in ensuring recovery. Often, people wonder, "What to eat if you are suffering from typhoid?"

According to Dr. Santosh Singh, the proper diet can help alleviate the symptoms, ease digestion, and strengthen the body's defences. Here is a detailed list of things to eat and things to avoid during typhoid fever for faster and smoother recovery.

What to eat during typhoid fever

Eating the right foods can help your body heal while keeping your digestive system calm. Having light foods, which are nutritious and easy to digest, helps to restore strength without putting extra load on the patient's stomach.

Easy-to-digest carbohydrates

Simple carbs provide energy without stressing digestion. Include:

Boiled or roasted potatoes

Soft, plain boiled rice

Light khichdi made with moong dal

Daal without chilka (skinless lentils)

Hydrating, low-fibre fruits

Fruits with more water and less fibre are ideal to keep the body cool and hydrated. Good options include:

Watermelon

Papaya

Banana

Sweet lime

Dairy products (if tolerated)

Low-fat milk, curd, or buttermilk can be added to the diet if you are not lactose intolerant. These provide protein, calcium, and probiotics for gut health.

What to avoid during typhoid fever

Certain foods can slow recovery or irritate the digestive system.

Spicy and processed food

Avoid chilli-heavy, oily curries, packaged snacks, and instant foods as they may worsen inflammation.

Fast food and deep-fried items

Burgers, fries, and fried pakoras are hard to digest and lack essential nutrients.

High-fibre foods

Raw vegetables, whole grains, and pulses with skin can cause bloating and discomfort during typhoid.

Typhoid recovery diet tips from a doctor

Eat small, frequent meals instead of heavy portions.

Drink boiled, filtered, or bottled water to prevent reinfection.

Avoid caffeinated drinks and carbonated beverages.

Rest well to allow your body to focus on healing.

The typhoid diet has to be gentle, hydrating, and nourishing. Soft, home-cooked food should be served; heavy or processed food should be avoided, and one should listen to his or her body's tolerance. When combined with the appropriate medication, this diet can help the patient recover faster and reclaim his or her energy. Always seek the advice of your physician while working on any diet change during typhoid fever.