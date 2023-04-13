Trying to sneeze but can't? Know easy ways of how to make yourself sneeze

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easy ways to make yourself sneeze

Sneezing is a natural reflex of the body that helps to expel irritants and allergens from the nasal passages. While most people sneeze naturally, some individuals may need to trigger a sneeze intentionally. If you are one of those individuals and are wondering how to make yourself sneeze, here are some simple and safe methods to induce a sneeze.

Tweezers method

One of the easiest ways to induce a sneeze is by using tweezers. Simply pluck a few nose hairs using a pair of clean tweezers. This method can be slightly uncomfortable, so it is essential to be careful and avoid pulling too many hairs.

Tickle the nose

Tickling the nose can also help to induce a sneeze. You can use a tissue, feather, or cotton swab to tickle the inside of your nostrils gently. Be cautious not to tickle too deep as it can damage your nasal cavity.

Expose yourself to bright light

Exposure to bright light can also trigger a sneeze. The term used to describe this phenomenon is the photic sneeze reflex. Look at a bright light, such as the sun or a light bulb, for a few seconds to induce a sneeze.

Inhale strong smells

Inhaling strong smells can also help to induce a sneeze. You can sniff some pepper, a strong perfume, or essential oils such as eucalyptus or peppermint oil to trigger a sneeze. Be cautious when sniffing essential oils as they can be irritating to the skin.

Use a nasal spray

Using a nasal spray can also help to induce a sneeze. You can purchase saline nasal sprays from your local drugstore or make your own by mixing salt and warm water. Spray the solution into your nostrils to induce a sneeze.

If you experience any discomfort or pain, discontinue the method and consult with a healthcare professional.

Latest Health News