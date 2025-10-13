Why your 9-to-5 desk job could be putting you at risk of thrombosis Doctors warn that sitting for long hours can raise your risk of dangerous blood clots, or thrombosis. Learn about the early signs of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and simple lifestyle changes that protect your circulation and overall heart health.

New Delhi:

If your workday is anything like long hours in front of a computer, brief lunches and hardly any movement, there's a secret you should know: sitting all day may quietly be adding to your risk of getting life-threatening blood clots.

Physicians caution that too much sitting, whether at work, while traveling, or even in the home, can cause venous thromboembolism (VTE), an illness that encompasses deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). These illnesses usually don't manifest until advanced, sometimes even lethal.

What is thrombosis?

Thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms inside a vein, restricting normal blood flow. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) usually happens in the legs. Pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when part of that clot travels to the lungs, which can be fatal if untreated.

Why sitting increases the risk

When you spend hours sitting, blood circulation in your legs reduces. Venous stasis caused by this makes it even simpler for clots to develop, particularly if you are dehydrated, overweight, or have other medical risk factors. With time, this stagnation can cause inflammation in your blood vessels and result in clot development.

It's not only office workers in danger: long flights, car travel, and even TV marathon binges can do the same thing. Research indicates that individuals sitting for eight or more hours a day have a substantially increased risk of developing VTE.

Early warning signs of thrombosis

Blood clots may begin small and unnoticed. Watch out for:

Swelling in a single leg (particularly calf or thigh)

Pain, tenderness, or redness in the problem leg

Redness or darkening of the skin

Sudden shortness of breath or chest pain

Rapid heartbeat or dizziness

If you experience these signs, especially after prolonged periods of inactivity, get medical help right away

Who is at greater risk

Although anyone can get a clot, your chances are greater if you:

Sit for extended periods of time with no movement

Had surgery or an injury recently

Use birth-control pills or hormone therapy

Smoke or are obese

Have a family history of clots or varicose veins

How to keep yourself safe

Shift every 30–45 minutes: stand up, stretch, or take a short walk around. Even one minute of activity every half-hour improves blood flow.

Stay hydrated: Dehydration thickens the blood, increasing clot risk. Sip water regularly throughout the day.

Practice simple desk exercises: remember to do ankle circles, heel raises, and seated leg lifts to keep circulation active.

Sit up straight: sit with feet flat on the floor, not crossing legs for extended periods, and back-support chair adjustment.

Keep active outside work: include a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week: cycling, brisk walking, or swimming can significantly boost circulation.

Be cautious during travel: on long flights or drives, take walking breaks, flex your calves, and stay hydrated. For higher-risk individuals, compression socks can help.

When to call a doctor

If you suddenly experience leg pain, unexplained swelling, or shortness of breath, don’t ignore it. Early diagnosis through tests like an ultrasound or D-dimer can prevent life-threatening complications.

Sitting itself isn’t the problem; sitting without movement is. Think of your body as designed for motion. Every step you take during the day reduces your risk of dangerous clots. So get up, stretch, and give your veins the workout they deserve.

