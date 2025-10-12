Sitting too long? These everyday habits can trigger early arthritis, says doctor Arthritis isn’t just an old-age disease. Dr Sunil Kumar Choudhary, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Asian Hospital, explains how lifestyle habits, from sitting too long to eating processed foods, are making millennials more prone to arthritis.

New Delhi:

For the longest time, we all have associated arthritis with ageing something that only “old people” deal with. However, this perception is rapidly changing. Doctors are now seeing more people in their late 20s and 30s developing joint stiffness, knee pain, and early arthritis. And it’s not because of injuries or genetics, it’s because of how we live.

We reached out to Dr Sunil Kumar Choudhary, Associate Director & Head - Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Unit-II, Asian Hospital, who explains that arthritis doesn’t appear suddenly. “It builds silently over years due to small, everyday habits, the way we sit, move, eat, and even work,” he says. “These lifestyle choices, if unchecked, can start damaging your joints decades before old age.” Here’s what he says are the biggest culprits and how you can prevent them.

5 everyday habits can trigger early arthritis

1. Sedentary lifestyle

“Your bones are designed to move, that’s how they stay strong,” says Dr Choudhary. But modern life keeps most of us glued to chairs. Long sitting hours, particularly with incorrect posture, loosen the muscles around your joints. Gradually, it causes stiffness, inflammation, and premature degeneration in the knees, hips, and back.

2. Poor posture and tech habits

Constantly bending over your phone or laptop puts strain on the neck, shoulders, and lower back. Dr Choudhary notes that posture-related arthritis cases have risen sharply in the past decade. “Something as simple as keeping your screen at eye level and sitting upright can prevent long-term stress on your joints,” he advises.

A good rule of thumb? Every 30 minutes, check your posture and realign.

3. Unhealthy food and obesity

Fast food, refined carbs, and sugary snacks are silent contributors to joint inflammation. “Processed foods accelerate chronic inflammation, which damages cartilage faster,” says Dr Choudhary. Being overweight adds extra pressure on weight-bearing joints like knees and ankles — every additional kilo increases joint stress several times. Even losing 5–10% of body weight can significantly ease the strain and reduce pain.

4. Overtraining or improper workouts

Exercise is crucial for joint health, but doing too much, too soon, or with wrong form can backfire. “I often see young people injuring their knees or shoulders because they start intense workouts without guidance,” warns Dr Choudhary.

5. Ignoring early signs

The biggest mistake, according to Dr Choudhary, is ignoring early symptoms. “People often dismiss stiffness or pain as temporary. But by the time it becomes severe, joint damage may already be irreversible,” he cautions. Persistent pain, swelling, or discomfort that lasts more than a week deserves medical attention.

Arthritis may sound inevitable, but it’s largely preventable.Some minor lifestyle adjustments, regular physical activity, eating consciously, correct posture, and early medical consultation, can do wonders to make your joints young and healthy.