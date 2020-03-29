Test at home for coronavirus infection in 10 minutes, NIV Pune approves Singapore company's test kit

Test at home for coronavirus infection in 10 minutes

To test the coronavirus infection, the Singapore company Sensing Self has prepared a test kit through which the test can be done in just under 10 minutes from home. This test by the company has been recognized by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune. Singapore's Sensing Self Company is one of the 11 companies that have been recognized by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the test of coronavirus.

The company claims that its test kit can test the COVID-19 in 10 minutes from home. This test kit looks similar to the one used to test pregnancy in India.

There are a total of 5 items in the test kit. First is the pouch of alcohol to clean the finger from which blood sample will be taken for testing. Second is a small pin to take the blood sample. The third is the dropper to lift the blood from the finger. Fourth is the meter above which the blood sample will be put for testing. And the fifth is the chemical which will be dropped above the blood sample placed on the meter so that the meter can tell whether the person tests positive or negative. The company claims that the test done by this test kit is 92 percent likely to be correct.

However, the company has also advised that even if the reports in its test kit are negative, if someone shows symptoms of coronavirus, then they should undergo a test in the laboratory itself, but there is no need to panic if the symptoms do not appear. The company has also said that if someone's test is found positive in the test kit, then they also need to undergo further tests from the laboratory.

