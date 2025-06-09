Tea, berries, dark chocolate, and apples can help lower risk of developing serious health conditions: Study It is the first study of its sort to demonstrate that eating a variety of flavonoids has advantages over just consuming large amounts.

New Delhi:

People who eat a variety of foods high in flavonoids, like tea, berries, dark chocolate, and apples, may live longer and be less likely to develop major health issues, according to new research.

A group of researchers from Universitat Wien, Queen's University Belfast, Edith Cowan University Perth (ECU), and the Medical University of Vienna oversaw the investigation.

According to the research, eating a diet rich in several types of flavonoids may help stave off diseases like type 2 diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and neurological disorders.

Plant foods such as tea, blueberries, strawberries, oranges, apples, grapes, and even dark chocolate and red wine contain flavonoids.

Know the findings of the study:

The study, which was published in Nature Food, followed more than 120,000 people for more than ten years, ranging in age from 40 to 70.

The first finding that a diet rich in flavonoids is beneficial to health was made by Dr. Benjamin Parmenter, an ECU Research Fellow, first author, and co-lead of the study.

"Flavonoid intakes of around 500 mg a day were associated with a 16% lower risk of all-cause mortality, as well as a ~10% lower risk of CVD, type 2 diabetes, and respiratory disease. That's roughly the amount of flavonoids that you would consume in two cups of tea," said Dr Parmenter.

However, even when taking the same total amount of flavonoids, Dr. Parmenter noted that those who ingested the greatest variety of flavonoids had an even lower risk of these diseases.

For instance, since different flavonoids come from different foods, it is preferable to consume a variety of meals high in flavonoids rather than only drinking tea.

"We have known for some time that higher intakes of dietary flavonoids, powerful bioactives naturally present in many foods and drinks, can reduce the risk of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and neurological conditions like Parkinson's," study co-lead Professor Aedin Cassidy from the Co-Centre for Sustainable Food Systems and Institute for Global Food Security at Queen's said.

"We also know from lab data and clinical studies that different flavonoids work in different ways; some improve blood pressure, others help with cholesterol levels and decrease inflammation. This study is significant, as the results indicate that consuming a higher quantity and wider diversity has the potential to lead to a greater reduction in ill health than just a single source," added Cassidy.

(With ANI Inputs)

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

