Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer relapses after 7 yrs; doctor explains its causes and important tests to undergo On World Health Day, Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share that her breast cancer has relapsed. Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women. Read on as doctor share the causes of relapse and important tests one should undergo after successful treatments.

Tahira Kashyap, writer and filmmaker took to Instagram to share that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time, seven years after her first diagnosis. Sharing her diagnosis on World Health Day, she added 'let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves'.

Her post says, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this."

The caption of her post reads, "When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again."

She added, "Ironically or not today is WorldHealthDay. Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed across the world in 2022. Breast cancer is a type of cancer that can be treated completely if the condition is diagnosed at an early stage. However, even after successful treatment and removal of the cancer cells, there are some chances that the cancer might occur again. Read on as doctors explain why breast cancer occurs again and what tests one should undergo regularly even after the disease has been treated and removed.

Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi says that breast cancer can return due to a mix of factors related to the cancer’s original characteristics, the treatments given and the individual’s overall health. A key factor is the type and biology of the initial tumour. Breast cancer subtypes; such as hormone receptor-positive, HER2-positive and triple-negative, behave differently.

Breast Hormone receptor-positive cancers may seem less aggressive at first but carry a long-term risk of recurrence, even after five to ten years. In contrast, HER2-positive and triple-negative cancers are more aggressive and often recur earlier. The cancer stage at diagnosis also matters—early-stage cancers have a lower recurrence risk, while advanced-stage cancers pose a higher risk despite treatment efforts. Additionally, the completeness of the initial treatment—whether the patient received surgery, chemotherapy, radiation or hormone therapy—affects the likelihood of recurrence.

Tests that one should undergo regularly

Surveillance after cancer treatment is critical to detect any signs of recurrence at an early stage. The specific tests and follow-up protocols depend on the type of cancer, its stage at diagnosis and the treatment received. For breast cancer, for example, the standard surveillance approach typically includes a combination of clinical evaluations and imaging studies.

Imaging Tests

PET-CT scans are commonly used, especially if they are part of the initial diagnostic and treatment process. In such cases, follow-up PET scans are scheduled more frequently during the first two years post-treatment—typically every 3 to 6 months—and gradually extended to annual scans thereafter.

Mammograms and breast ultrasounds remain standard for patients with breast cancer, especially if the initial diagnosis and monitoring did not involve intensive imaging like PET scans. These tests help detect local recurrence or new primary tumours.

Blood Tests (Emerging Technology)

A promising innovation in cancer surveillance is the liquid biopsy. This test involves a simple blood draw to detect circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) or circulating tumour cells (CTCs). These markers can indicate the presence of residual disease or recurrence, often before it’s visible in imaging studies.

Though not yet part of standard guidelines, liquid biopsy is increasingly being used on a personalized basis for early detection and monitoring, especially in high-risk or resource-accessible patients.

Cancer-Type-Specific Tests

In haematological cancers like leukaemia, surveillance may include bone marrow biopsies or minimal residual disease (MRD) assessments rather than imaging.

Genomic and Functional Testing (Advanced Cases)

In select patients, especially those with recurrent cancers, additional tests like tumour viability assays, genomic profiling, and even 3D tumour cultures (tumoroids or organoids) can help determine the most effective treatment options, including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or even dietary and lifestyle interventions.

While conventional surveillance methods remain the mainstay, advancements like liquid biopsy and personalized treatment planning through genomics are paving the way for precision oncology; aimed at early detection, tailored therapies and potentially preventing recurrence altogether.

