The country is experiencing a significant rise in influenza cases over the past few weeks, causing people to suffer from painful coughs. Health experts recommend taking precautionary measures and boosting the immune system to help maintain good health. Doctors have stated that there has been a rapid spread of the flu in the last two months. People have been suffering from fever, cough, loss of voice, and shortness of breath. The most common symptom is an uncontrollable cough, with or without wheezing. Prolonged coughing may be caused by air pollution that impairs respiratory immunity, new mutant pathogens that require research, post-nasal drip, allergic airway, reflux diseases, and irrational antibiotic use.

Doctors advise people to avoid taking antibiotics, which are frequently ineffective. The World Health Organization reports that between September and January, the West experienced influenza A (H1N1) pdm09, A (H3N2), and B viruses circulating in several countries.

Influenza is caused by flu viruses A, B, and C. The influenza B virus is highly contagious, causing seasonal outbreaks every year. It is not as severe as the influenza A virus, but symptoms include fever, chills, sore throat, coughing, runny nose, and sneezing, fatigue, and body aches.

To avoid getting the flu, Dr. Khilnani recommends avoiding crowded places, practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene, getting annual flu shots, controlling indoor air quality, wearing a pollution mask when outdoors, and avoiding home remedies without consulting a doctor.

