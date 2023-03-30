Sleep Masks: Hidden health and environmental dangers they bring

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sleep Masks: The hidden health and environmental dangers they bring

Sleep masks have become increasingly popular in recent years as a way to block out light and improve sleep quality. Many people swear by them and find them to be an essential part of their bedtime routine. However, there is a hidden danger associated with sleep masks that many people are unaware of.

The danger lies in the material that many sleep masks are made of. Most sleep masks are made of synthetic materials, such as polyester or nylon. These materials can be harmful to both your health and the environment.

Synthetic materials are often treated with chemicals to make them soft and comfortable. These chemicals can be harmful to your skin and can even cause allergic reactions in some people. In addition, these chemicals can be released into the environment when the mask is washed, which can contribute to pollution and environmental damage.

Synthetic materials are not biodegradable. When you eventually throw away your sleep mask, it will end up in a landfill where it will sit for hundreds of years, releasing harmful chemicals into the environment as it breaks down.

So, what can you do to avoid these hidden dangers of sleep masks? The best solution is to choose a sleep mask made from natural materials, such as bamboo or cotton. These materials are softer and more comfortable than synthetic materials and are less likely to cause skin irritation or allergic reactions.

Also, natural materials are biodegradable, so they won't contribute to pollution and environmental damage when you eventually dispose off them. They become a considerably more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative.

When choosing a sleep mask, it's also important to look for one that is adjustable and fits comfortably on your face. A poorly fitting mask can cause discomfort and can actually interfere with your sleep rather than improve it.

By choosing a sleep mask made from natural materials and ensuring it fits comfortably, you can enjoy the benefits of a sleep mask while minimizing the impact on your health and the environment.

