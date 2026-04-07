How much screen time is too much? Doctor shares safe limits for your eyes

New Delhi:

Today’s screens have become integral parts of daily activities, be it for business purposes, leisure or social interactions. While it may not be possible to avoid them entirely, their excessive use is having a negative impact on our vision without us being aware of it.

Be it dryness of eyes, to premature visual disturbances in kids, the number of cases observed by doctors is only going up. So where do you draw the line?

What too much screen time does to your eyes

“In today’s digital world, completely avoiding screens is unrealistic. However, too much screen time may pose serious threats to eye health and may result in digital eye strain," says Dr Prabhjot Kaur, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, New Delhi. She notes that patients often report symptoms like dryness, blurred vision and irritation. In children, prolonged exposure is increasingly being linked to early myopia.

Screen time rules for children

When it comes to kids, the guidelines are clearer. “There should be no screen time for children below two years. Between two and five years, it should be limited to less than one hour per day, and under two hours for older children,” says Dr Prabhjot Kaur. Despite this, doctors are seeing younger children with excessive screen exposure, which is a growing concern.

What about adults?

For adults, there are no strict universal limits, but moderation is key. “We suggest limiting recreational screen time, like social media, to under two hours a day and avoiding screens at least one hour before bedtime,” she explains. Balancing work-related screen use with regular breaks is equally important.

The 20-20-20 rule you should follow

One of the simplest ways to reduce strain is the 20-20-20 rule. “Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds,” says Dr Prabhjot Kaur. It may sound basic, but it helps relax eye muscles and reduce fatigue over time.

Small habits that make a big difference

Eye care isn’t just about limiting screen time, it’s also about how you use screens.

Take regular breaks, even if not every 20 minutes

Avoid switching from one screen to another during breaks

Maintain proper lighting and posture

Stay hydrated

Use lubricating eye drops if screen time is high

“Continuous near work reduces blink rate, leading to dryness and blurred vision,” she explains.

You don’t have to eliminate screens, but you do need to be mindful of how often and how long you use them. A few small adjustments, like taking breaks, reducing late-night screen use and following simple rules, can go a long way in protecting your eyes over time.

Also read: Headaches and eye problems: Signs your pain could be linked to eye strain