Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is it possible to get Covid and H3N2 influenza at the same time?

India is experiencing a surge in respiratory diseases including H3N2 and mild Covid-19 cases. Experts warn that it is possible to get infected by both and symptoms could be more severe in vulnerable groups. Symptomatic treatment is recommended, and it's best to get tested as soon as symptoms appear. Both Covid and H3N2 are respiratory viral diseases and have similar symptoms. It is possible to get infected with both viruses at the same time, which could make the symptoms worse in vulnerable people.

If you have both viruses, you don't need to take antibiotics or antivirals as symptomatic treatment is enough. It is important to get tested for both viruses if you have symptoms such as fever, cough, body ache, sore throat, loose stools, weakness, etc.

SARS CoV-2 and H3N2 influenza are respiratory viruses that can be spread through the air by coughing or sneezing.

People who have weaker immune systems and take medication that lowers their immunity are at a higher risk to get infected with both COVID and H3N2. Additionally, individuals with underlying health conditions like heart, liver, or kidney diseases, those who have cancer, or have had an organ transplant, are also more susceptible to these infections.

Symptoms

Usually, the symptoms range from cough, fever, sore throat to shortness of breath, headache, body aches, vomiting, etc. People who have both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time tend to have more severe symptoms. However, the severity of the illness depends on factors such as a person's immunity, existing health conditions, and vaccination status. People who have been vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19 and don't have other health risks are unlikely to have severe illness if they get both infections.

Both COVID and H3N2 flu have similar symptoms, such as a stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, and loss of smell. Other symptoms like earache, nausea, and diarrhea are also common in both viral infections.

Ways to determine if you are infected with both Covid and H3N2 influenza?

Tests using a technique called RT-PCR can help diagnose infections caused by the SARS CoV-2 and H3N2 viruses. Most patients who have both viruses don't need antiviral drugs, and treating their symptoms is enough. Only a small number of patients who are not vaccinated, have other health problems, or have weak immune systems might need specific antiviral drugs for both viruses.

It's important to see a doctor as soon as possible if you think you have either virus, so they can evaluate your condition and decide if you need to go to the hospital or get treatment. You can also take preventive measures like wearing masks, covering your cough, and washing your hands to avoid getting sick and to protect others.

To treat symptoms like fever, cough, and cold, doctors may give patients medication like antipyretics or antitussives. However, if a patient has the flu or another respiratory infection like COPD or bronchiectasis, they may need antibiotics, depending upon their condition.

Latest Health News