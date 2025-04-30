Plastic water bottles cause harm to health, know from Swami Ramdev what to use instead A large number of people are drinking water from plastic bottles. Due to which small plastic particles are entering the body and causing diseases. Let's know from Swami Ramdev how to avoid plastic and what to use instead.

New Delhi:

In the summer season, we try our best to keep our bodies hydrated so that we don't get dehydrated and suffer from heat stroke. We always keep a water bottle with us. But the problem starts when, in pursuit of convenience, we start harming our bodies knowingly or unknowingly. This carelessness becomes the enemy of life. Now take this 'plastic' bottle for example. From home to office, from parks to roads, wherever you look today, you will find these plastic bottles in everyone's hands.

These bottles are not good for health. Water bottles are the biggest source of sending microplastic particles into the body. According to the study, with every sip, plastic particles are entering the stomach, lungs, brain, and ovaries. Whereas there are already many such sources through which microplastics are entering the body. Be it the air we breathe, tap water, sugar, salt, or honey, this is the reason that every year around 78 thousand to 2 lakh 11 thousand plastic particles are entering our body.

Plastic is the biggest enemy of health

We can get a clear idea of ​​this from the fact that the plastic that we are throwing in the garbage is killing animals. About 50 to 60 kg of plastic is found in the stomach of a dead cow. The purpose behind telling all this is that you should not put your health in danger in the pursuit of convenience. Instead of plastic water bottles, you can use copper bottles. These are also handy, and we can fill them with water and carry them anywhere. By the way, clay bottles have also started coming these days. There are so many things like iron kadhai, brass utensils, copper jugs and glasses, and steel utensils; all these are treasures of goodness. Now, let us know from Swami Ramdev how we can stay healthy by making small changes in our lifestyle and keep diseases away through yoga.

Plastic in the body is a risk to health

Microplastics are increasing in the body; 80% have particles in the blood, and kidneys reach the heart, liver, and lungs; the risk of organ failure increases. Plastic is also harming the brain.

Plastic bottles contain 94 particles per litre, tap water has 4 particles per litre, and there are 9 particles per cubic meter in the air.

Replace plastic items

Ear buds - Wooden stick earbuds

Balloon Sticks - Bamboo Sticks

Plastic Spoons-Forks-Steel-Bamboo Spoons

Plastic knives - Wooden knives

Plastic trays - Wood, steel, and clay trays

Four things to take out of the kitchen

Low-quality nonstick utensils

Aluminium Utensils

Plastic Containers

Aluminium Foil

What should we use for kitchen changes?

Steel Utensils

Iron utensils

Copper Bottle

In the microwave

Glass vessels

