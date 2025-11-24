Feeling feverish and acidic together? Palaash Muchhal’s case shows why you shouldn’t ignore it Palaash Muchhal’s hospitalisation with a viral infection and severe acidity highlights a common but overlooked problem, which is gut issues intensifying during fevers. Doctors say dehydration, stress and disrupted eating patterns can push acidity into dangerous territory.

New Delhi:

Smriti Mandhana’s partner, Palaash Muchhal, a cricketer and music composer from India, was recently diagnosed with a viral infection and severe acidity that caused concern among his followers after he was hospitalised. He has stabilised now, but this is a reminder of how easily common infections and digestive complaints can pose an issue if they are not picked up early.

For many people, viral infections come with predictable symptoms—fever, cold, body aches. But when the digestive system gets involved, the experience can be far more draining. Doctors say that acidity and acid reflux can intensify during infections because the body is under stress, food intake becomes irregular, and dehydration reduces the stomach’s ability to balance acids.

Symptoms to watch out for

Persistent high fever that doesn’t reduce with medication

Extreme fatigue or weakness

Burning sensation in the chest (acid reflux)

Severe acidity or stomach pain

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Dehydration (dry lips, dizziness, low urine output)

Continuous discomfort despite resting

If these symptoms persist for more than 24–48 hours, or if the discomfort feels unusually severe, as in Palash’s case, seeking medical care becomes crucial.

Why infections worsen acidity

Viral infections can produce inflammation in the body, including in the gut. After days of irregular eating patterns, increased dehydration and a stressed immune system, the stomach acidity is elevated. This can cause high acidity, heartburn and/or indigestion.

How to protect yourself

Doctors recommend a few simple steps to manage early symptoms and prevent complications:

Stay properly hydrated

Eat light, non-spicy foods

Avoid long gaps between meals

Rest adequately and avoid overworking

Palash Muchhal's experience sends a powerful reminder—do not dismiss your body's early signals. Even mild viral infections are taxing on the body, particularly when paired with digestive upset.

ALSO READ: Palaash Muchhal hospitalised hours after wedding with Smriti Mandhana gets postponed: Report