Palaash Muchhal hospitalised hours after wedding with Smriti Mandhana gets postponed: Report

Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal has reportedly been hospitalised hours after his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed. The couple, who were to marry on Sunday, had to put a halt to their wedding after Smriti's father was admitted to the hospital.

As per an NDTV report, Palaash had to be taken to a private hospital due to a viral infection and severe acidity. However, the report further stated that the filmmaker is fine and that his condition is not serious. He was discharged from the hospital and has since returned to his hotel for further treatment. An official statement from Palaash's family is awaited.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding was scheduled to take place on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra. Their wedding was postponed after Smriti's father fell ill. Mandhana's manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed the news to the media, stating, "Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation."

"Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in the hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married," he further added.

Palaash and Smriti's wedding festivities were going on in full swing. They have also been posting multiple glimpses from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

The wedding would have been an intimate one, as informed by Palaash. "Yes, it’s an afternoon wedding. We haven’t invited too many people, just our close ones. There are about 70 guests from my side and 70 from hers. It’s an intimate wedding with no reception. We’ll just have a small get-together with a few people from the political and cricketing world. It is going to be a close-knit celebration," the filmmaker had said earlier.

However, a new wedding date is likely to be decided soon after Smriti's father's recovery.

