Myths vs medical facts about the Nipah virus: What doctor wants the public to know Does the Nipah virus spread through the air? Is it always fatal? Doctor breaks down common myths and explains the real medical facts, transmission risks, fatality rates and prevention tips to help the public stay informed, not afraid.

New Delhi:

As the fear of the Nipah virus periodically re-emerges, it is no surprise that fear often spreads faster than facts. Social media chatter, half-truths and outdated information can make the virus seem more mysterious and more terrifying than it actually is.

Doctors, however, are urging the public to step away from panic and lean into science. “Most of the fear around Nipah comes from misinformation,” says Dr Akanksha Gupta, Consulting Physician and Diabetologist at Regency Health, Lucknow. “When people understand how the virus actually spreads and how it’s managed, the anxiety reduces significantly.”

Below, doctors break down some of the most common myths around the Nipah virus and the medical facts that matter.

Myth 1: Nipah spreads easily through the air, like the flu or COVID-19

One of the most persistent misconceptions is that Nipah is casually airborne and can spread just by being in the same room as an infected person.

Medical fact:

Nipah does not spread through the air in the way respiratory viruses do. According to doctors, the virus primarily transmits through direct contact with bat saliva or urine, or through prolonged, unprotected exposure to bodily fluids of an infected person.

“There is no evidence of short-distance, casual airborne spread,” explains Dr Gupta. “Human-to-human transmission happens only after extended close contact, especially in healthcare or caregiving settings.”

This is precisely why early isolation works. Kerala’s 2018 Nipah outbreak is often cited as a textbook example of effective containment. Strict isolation in the hospital, tracing, and public control limited the outbreak to only 19 cases.

Myth 2: Nipah infection always means death, with no treatment available

The mortality rate associated with Nipah often gives a person the impression that if they have the infection, it is a death sentence.

Medical fact:

Not all Nipah infections result in death. Studies show a fatality rate ranging between 40 and 75 per cent, meaning many patients do survive, especially with early diagnosis and supportive medical care.

“Several patients have recovered fully with timely hospital care, including ventilation support and hydration,” says Dr Gupta. “The key is early detection, not fear-driven delay.”

Doctors note that some patients, particularly those who develop encephalitis, may experience long-term complications such as seizures. However, this does not mean death is inevitable. “Panic worsens outcomes,” Dr Gupta adds. “Decisive medical care saves lives.”

Myth 3: Prevention is impossible without a vaccine

With no widely available vaccine yet, many people assume there is little they can do to protect themselves.

Medical fact:

Practical, everyday preventive measures are highly effective at reducing the risk of Nipah transmission.

Doctors emphasise simple but proven steps such as:

Boiling date palm sap before consumption to kill viral contamination

Avoiding fruits or meat that may have been exposed to bats

Using bamboo or plastic skirts around date palm trees to prevent bats from accessing sap

Maintaining strict hand hygiene

Ensuring proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare and caregiving environments

“These measures directly interrupt the main transmission routes,” explains Dr Gupta. “Vaccines are important, but prevention doesn’t begin, or end, with them.”

Nipah is a virus that demands respect, but not hysteria. Medical history shows that with awareness, early isolation and responsible behaviour, outbreaks can be controlled and lives can be saved. “The goal is not to live in fear, but to stay informed,” says Dr Gupta. “Science, not rumours, should guide how we respond.”

In a world where misinformation travels fast, accurate knowledge remains the most powerful form of protection.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice

