Lung cancer symptoms: 6 early signs of the disease that can help in early diagnosis

Lung cancer is a form of cancer wherein abnormal cells start to grow in the lungs in an uncontrolled way. According to World Cancer Research Fund, there were nearly 2.4 million new cases of lung cancer in 2022, a majority of which were caused due to smoking. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that lung cancer is often diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment options are limited. This happens because people tend to ignore the early signs of lung cancer.

If you spot the early signs of lung cancer, it can help in early diagnosis. When diagnosis is early, there are more options available for treatment and it can also improve survival rates. Therefore, it is important to keep a check on the early signs of the disease. Here, take a look at some of the early signs of lung cancer that can help in early diagnosis.

Persistent Cough

A persistent cough that doesn’t go away or worsens over time can be one of the earliest signs of lung cancer. If you have a cough that lasts for weeks it is important to get yourself checked.

Shortness of Breath

Lung cancer can obstruct the airways and impair lung function. This leads to shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. This can occur even with minimal exertion or during rest. If you notice unexplained breathlessness, it’s important you consult a doctor.

Chest Pain or Discomfort

Pain or discomfort in the chest, especially if it worsens with deep breathing, coughing or laughing, might be a sign that the cancer is affecting nearby structures in the chest such as the pleura or ribs.

Unexplained Weight Loss

If you undergo unintentional weight loss without changes in diet or exercise, it can be an early sign of different types of cancer, including lung cancer. This might happen because cancer cells use the energy and nutrients of the body which causes weight loss.

Hoarseness or Changes in Voice

If the cancer affects the nerves controlling the voice box (larynx), it can cause hoarseness or a persistent change in your voice. If you experience a new or unexplained change in your voice, especially if it lasts longer than a couple of weeks, get yourself checked.

Frequent Respiratory Infections

Lung cancer can increase the risk of infections, such as pneumonia or bronchitis. If you experience recurrent respiratory infections or have trouble recovering from them, this could be a sign of lung cancer.

