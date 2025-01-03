Love tea or coffee? Study says drinking these beverages can lower the risk of head, neck cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drinking tea, coffee can lower the risk of head, neck cancer

A lot of people love their tea and coffee. They can't seem to start their without a cup of their beverage and that's not the end. They need a few more cups to go their day. It is important to drink in moderation as too much of these beverages can impact your health negatively. However, a new study found that drinking tea and coffee may help lower your risk of developing head and neck cancer. The study was published in the journal CANCER by the American Cancer Society.

The study highlights the benefits of tea and coffee. For the study, the scientists analysed data from 14 studies. The study was conducted by the International Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology Consortium and the researchers examined more than 9, 500 patients who suffered from head and neck cancer. They also examined more than 15,700 cancer-free patients.

The researchers said that people who drink tea or coffee regularly may have a lower risk of developing head and neck cancers. These include cancers of the mouth, throat and larynx.

Drinking more than four cups of caffeinated coffee daily can reduce the risks of developing head and neck cancer by 17 per cent when compared to non-coffee drinkers. Also, regular coffee drinkers have a 30 per cent reduced risk of oral cavity cancer and a 22 per cent reduced risk of throat cancer.

Researchers said that drinking 3-4 cups of caffeinated coffee daily can help reduce the risk of hypopharyngeal cancer by 41 per cent. The study also said that even decaffeinated coffee is beneficial as it can help reduce the risk of oral cavity cancer by 25 per cent.

Along with coffee, even tea can help reduce the risks of hypopharyngeal cancer by 29 per cent. Drinking one cup of tea every day can reduce the overall risk of head and neck cancer by 9 per cent and the risk of hypopharyngeal cancer by 27 per cent.

Yuan-Chin Amy Lee, PhD, of the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the University of Utah School of Medicine and senior author of the study said, "Coffee and tea habits are fairly complex, and these findings support the need for more data and further studies around the impact that coffee and tea can have on reducing cancer risk."

ALSO READ: UTI remedies: Is cranberry juice beneficial for treating urinary tract infections? Know here