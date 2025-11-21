Is your headache normal or a warning sign? Neurologist explains the red flags Headaches are common, but some can signal serious neurological problems. Learn the difference between everyday headaches and dangerous red flags, with insights from Dr Suryanarayana Sharma. Understand symptoms, triggers, and when to seek urgent medical care.

New Delhi:

Headaches are so common that most of us brush them off with a glass of water or a painkiller. A long day, skipped meals, screens, stress, it’s easy to assume the cause is harmless every single time. But experts say that while most headaches are routine, some can be the body’s earliest and most important warning signal. The trouble is: we often don’t know how to tell the difference.

According to Dr Prof. Suryanarayana Sharma P M, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Stroke Specialist, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, India, sees an enormous burden of headaches each year, and knowing your triggers, patterns, and red flags can be life-saving. Millions experience tension headaches or migraines, but a small percentage face headaches linked to stroke, brain bleeds or dangerous blood-pressure spikes. Understanding which pain belongs where is the key to acting on time.

Why are headaches so common in India

Headache disorders affect more than 67% of Indian adults annually, with tension-type headaches and migraines topping the charts. On any given day, 1 in 8 adults is experiencing some form of head pain. Dr Sharma notes that Karnataka alone showed a 63.9% one-year prevalence in a door-to-door survey, with women and rural populations affected even more.

The everyday headaches most people deal with

Not every headache is a red flag. The three most common benign ones include:

1. Tension headaches

A dull, pressing band-like pain on both sides of the head. Often linked to stress, long hours at a desk, eye strain or poor posture. These usually last 30 minutes to several hours.

2. Migraines

Typically one-sided, throbbing, and accompanied by nausea, sensitivity to light/sound, or visual “aura.” A migraine attack may last 4 to 72 hours and disrupt routine life significantly.

3. Cluster headaches

Excruciating pain around one eye, often with tearing or nasal congestion. These come in short, repeated bursts ("clusters") that can be extremely disabling, but not usually dangerous.

When a headache is not normal: Red flags you should never ignore

Some headaches need urgent medical attention because they may signal a stroke, brain bleed, tumour or hypertensive emergency.

Seek immediate help if you experience:

A sudden, explosive, thunderclap headache

Headache with weakness, numbness, facial droop, slurred speech

Vision changes, confusion or difficulty walking

Headache with fever, rash, or neck stiffness

Headache after a head injury

Persistent morning headaches

New headaches after age 50

Headaches triggered by exertion or accompanied by high blood pressure

Headache during pregnancy with swelling or elevated BP

If your headaches are getting worse, here’s what doctors say to do

A neurological evaluation is essential if:

Headaches become more frequent

Pain is more intense than usual

You're relying on painkillers multiple days a week

There’s a change in your usual pattern

Over-the-counter medicines stop working

Keeping a headache diary, noting time, triggers, symptoms, intensity and medication use, can help doctors identify your headache type and root cause. Lifestyle steps like hydration, proper sleep, posture correction, stress management, and reducing caffeine/alcohol intake also play a major role in long-term control.

Headaches may be common, but they’re not always casual. Listening to your body and knowing when a headache is routine versus risky can make all the difference. Most types are manageable with lifestyle changes, but red-flag headaches demand timely medical attention. When in doubt, get it checked; the brain rarely gives second chances.

Also read: Is your winter morning walk damaging your lungs? Expert tips to prevent it