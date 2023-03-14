Include these five herbs in your diet to support your kidney health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five herbs to support your kidney health

The kidneys play an important role in regulating metabolism, managing blood filtration, producing bone marrow, releasing hormones, and maintaining water balance. They also help to ensure the health and strength of bones and make sure the hair is healthy. Keeping the kidneys healthy is essential for maintaining a healthy body, as it helps to filter, eliminate waste and produce hormones. Here are 5 essential herbs to support kidney health:

Giloy

Giloy possesses antioxidant properties that protect the kidneys from the harmful effects of aflatoxin and associated free radicals. It also helps improve digestion and strengthen the immune system.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a wonder spice with anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic effects and should be included in daily diets. In T2DM patients, turmeric improves plasma proteins and lowers urea and creatinine levels in the blood, which may help improve kidney function.

Triphala

The miraculous triple combination of rejuvenating herbs Amalaki, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki strengthens kidney tissues, improves plasma proteins, albumin, creatinine levels, and kidney function as a whole.

Ginger

Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties help lower swelling and pain associated with kidney infections. Ginger is a beneficial herb that helps improve the kidneys' functioning by improving blood purification, food digestion, oxygenation of the blood, and reducing urinary discomfort.

Dandelion roots

Dandelion root is a natural diuretic that boosts kidney blood flow and increases urine flow. It has anti-inflammatory properties to help with pain management and kidney stone transit and enhances potassium content.

