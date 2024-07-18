How can you prevent allergies during the monsoon? Follow these 6 essential steps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Follow these tips to prevent monsoon allergies.

Even though monsoon gives respite from the scorching heat, it can invite a plethora of allergies due to humidity and moisture which sets the stage for allergens. For people susceptible to allergies, monsoon can be distressing to navigate. Are you aware? Common allergens such as mould, pollen, dust mites, and dampness tend to trigger allergic reactions during the rainy season. Hence, one will be at a greater risk of suffering from allergic reactions, asthma, bronchitis, allergic rhinitis, and hay fever. Remember, one can take various measures by staying proactive about his/her health and prevent allergy exacerbation during monsoon.

Beware of these common allergens

Mould and Fungi: Dampness and moisture in the air encourage the growth of mould and fungi in bathrooms and kitchens. One can experience symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, watery eyes, and respiratory issues.

Dust Mites: Lead to allergic reactions, including itching, wheezing, and skin rashes.

Pollen: These are known to trigger allergies and cause nasal congestion, itchy throat, and watery eyes.

Allergy detection

When we spoke to Dr Sandip K Banerjee, MD, DPB, Apollo Diagnostics Mumbai, regarding the allergy detection technique, he said that spirometry (lung function test)and bronchoprovocation testing, rhinitis comprehensive which is a wider range screening method, x-ray, physical exam, and blood tests can be done to detect allergies. Also, the expert will take down the medical history and note down the symptoms and triggers to be able to diagnose the specific allergy. It will be imperative for you to opt for a timely diagnosis and treatment to be able to begin with appropriate treatment without any delay.

Follow these essential tips

Cleaning the home regularly will prevent allergies. Ensure proper ventilation and use a humidifier to discourage mould growth. Regularly vacuum and dust the home by choosing a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter to keep the house clean and allergen-free. To prevent mould, avoid dampness in bathrooms, kitchens, and basements. Ensure there is no leakage at home. Indoor plants can encourage mould and pollen. Try to keep them clean and change the water regularly. Maintain personal hygiene by washing hands and changing clothes to reduce the chances of allergens. A point to remember is that pets at home can also trigger allergies. Consult with an expert for medications to manage your symptoms such as cold, cough, and sneezing. Antihistamines, decongestants, and nasal corticosteroids can help to manage allergies. Take allergy shots as recommended by the doctor to stay healthy. A well-balanced diet will boost immunity and staying hydrated can thin your mucus secretions and you will be able to get rid of congestion.

The treatment

You will have to take medication as per the expert’s direction to manage the underlying condition. It is not a good idea to self-medicate as doing so can be risky. Furthermore, take these preventive measures to avoid allergies during monsoon.

