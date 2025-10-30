Winter wellness made simple: 6 homeopathy tips to stay healthy and active As temperatures drop, staying healthy is all about balance. Dr Kushal Banerjee shares six simple winter health hacks — from smart layering to mindful heating and exercise — to help you strengthen immunity and enjoy the cold season the natural way.

New Delhi:

As the festive season winds down and the chill begins to settle in, winter brings its own rhythm, shorter days, foggy mornings and a tendency to curl up indoors. But it also brings dry air, pollution spikes, and a higher risk of coughs, colds and joint aches.

According to Dr Kushal Banerjee, Senior Homoeopath at Dr Kalyan Banerjee’s Clinic, the trick to enjoying winter lies in balance, protecting yourself from the cold without overdoing warmth or comfort. Here are six simple but effective health hacks to help you stay fit, active and glowing all through the season.

1. Prepare for the seasonal transition

Most infections don’t hit at the peak of winter, but during the shift between seasons. Early mornings can be deceptively chilly, while afternoons are surprisingly warm, a recipe for sore throats and colds.

Dr Banerjee advises dressing in light winter wear, such as a jacket or sweater you can remove later in the day. “Children heading to school and adults commuting to work should avoid sudden temperature changes, that’s when your body is most vulnerable,” he says.

2. Don’t overheat your home

While room heaters make cold nights cosy, keeping them on constantly or at high temperatures can backfire. “Heaters dry the air, causing throat irritation and headaches,” Dr Banerjee explains. Sudden exposure to temperature extremes, from heated rooms to outdoor chill, can also trigger illness. Instead, maintain moderate warmth and ensure proper ventilation to keep humidity balanced.

3. Layer smartly, not heavily

Winter layering isn’t about piling on woollens; it’s about flexibility. Public spaces like offices or shops are often heated or crowded, raising your body temperature quickly. “Layering lets you adjust easily,” says Dr Banerjee. “Sweating into heavy clothes can make you feel colder later, and that damp chill can invite infections.”

4. Watch out for pollution peaks

Winter air tends to trap pollutants close to the ground, especially in cities like Delhi and Lucknow. “Air pollution worsens asthma and allergies, and even healthy individuals can experience throat irritation or fatigue,” Dr Banerjee warns. On smog-heavy days, stay indoors, avoid outdoor workouts, and use an air purifier if possible.

5. Keep that mask handy

Even though COVID-19 is behind us, masks still have a purpose, especially in winter. They filter dust, pollution and pathogens that irritate the respiratory tract. “Older people or those with existing conditions like diabetes or asthma should wear masks in crowded areas or during travel,” says Dr Banerjee. A simple N95 can make a big difference when pollution and cold collide.

6. Stay active, your winter superpower

Physical activity boosts circulation, strengthens immunity and keeps seasonal sluggishness at bay. “Winter is actually one of the best times to exercise — you can walk or run at any time without worrying about heat,” Dr Banerjee notes. Regular exercise improves your body’s tolerance to cold and lowers your risk of catching common infections.

Winter doesn’t have to mean falling sick or feeling low. By staying alert to temperature changes, balancing warmth and ventilation, and keeping your body moving, you can make the season your ally. As Dr Banerjee puts it, “Homoeopathy focuses on supporting the body’s natural defences and these small daily habits do the same.”

So layer up, stay mindful, and enjoy the season without letting it slow you down.