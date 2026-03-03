Colours in your eyes during Holi: A step by step first aid guide

New Delhi:

Holi brings colour, laughter and celebration to every street and terrace. But alongside the fun, eye clinics see a predictable rise in people walking in with stinging, red and irritated eyes after accidental colour exposure. Most cases are mild, yet the first few minutes after contact can make all the difference.

According to Dr Neeraj Sanduja, MBBS, MS, Ophthalmologist and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, prompt and correct first aid can prevent serious damage. Here is what everyone should know before stepping out to celebrate.

Why Holi colours can irritate the eyes

Synthetic and metallic colours may contain chemicals that irritate the delicate surface of the eye. In some cases, they can cause corneal abrasions, allergic conjunctivitis or even chemical burns.

The instinctive reaction when colour enters the eye is to rub it. Alas, rubbing can make irritation worse and lead to scratching the cornea.

While most chemical exposures are not serious, neglecting to treat the problem can lead to complications.

Step by Step: What to do Immediately

Stay calm and do not rub

Burning and stinging can cause panic. The first and foremost thing to do in case of chemical exposure is to remain calm and not rub the eyes. Rubbing can push particles deeper and damage the surface.

Wash your hands first

Before touching the eye area, clean your hands thoroughly. This reduces the chance of introducing infection into an already irritated eye.

Flush the eye without delay

Immediate rinsing is critical. Use clean, room-temperature drinking water or sterile saline solution.

Tilt your head slightly to one side and gently pour water from the inner corner of the eye outward. Continue flushing for at least 10 to 15 minutes. This helps dilute and wash away chemical particles effectively.

If available, gentle running tap water can also be used carefully.

Remove contact lenses

If you wear contact lenses, remove them after the initial rinse. Lenses can trap colour particles against the eye surface, prolonging irritation.

Avoid home remedies

Do not use rose water, milk, unprescribed eye drops or traditional remedies. These can worsen irritation or introduce infection. When it comes to eye exposure, simple flushing is safest.

Warning signs that require urgent care

Mild redness and watering may settle after proper rinsing.However, there are some symptoms that should never be ignored.

If you have:

Prolonged redness of the eye

Pain in the eye

Sensitivity to light

Blurred vision

Excessive tearing

Difficulty in opening the eye

Early medical attention helps in prompt treatment with lubricants and antibiotics, if needed.

Prevention is equally important

Prevention of eye problems starts before the actual celebrations begin. Instead of using toxic and nonherbal colours, it is better to use herbal and non-toxic ones. In addition, it is better to avoid throwing colours directly at the face. In fact, protective eyewear should be used in public gatherings.

Facial and eye wash after playing Holi may prevent prolonged eye problems.

Even accidental exposure to the eyes during Holi may not lead to any major issues if the affected person washes their eyes immediately. Thus, the best way to protect your eyes from any harm is to know how to protect yourself and what to avoid. Festivals should leave behind colourful memories in our lives, not unwanted injuries. A little caution on your part is all that is required to ensure that the colours remain on your clothes and not in your eyes.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.