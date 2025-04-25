Holding urine for too long can affect kidney health, know other potential side effects We do many things in our daily life that seem normal to us, but they can have adverse effects on the body. One of them is holding urine for too long. Do you know how dangerous it can be? Let's know from an expert.

New Delhi:

It happens many times that we have to hold our urine for a long time. There can be many reasons for this, like you are at a place where there is no toilet, or during meetings or travel, people often hold their urine because they do not have any option. Sometimes people hold their urine for many hours due to their laziness.

Although there is no major problem in holding urine for a short while, if you do this for a long time, then it can hurt your sexual health, brain health, and kidneys.

Recently, fitness coach Priyank Mehta has shared information about this on Instagram. In one of his latest posts, he talked about what effect it has on our health when we hold urine for a long time. Let's know about this.

What happens if you hold urine for a long time?

Fitness coach Priyank Mehta said that people who hold urine have a bad effect on their sexual health, brain health, and kidneys.

How does it affect health?

He said that urine contains 95 per cent water, 2 per cent urea, and then calcium, sodium, and potassium. When we hold our urine for a long time, this calcium and urea get deposited in our kidneys in the form of crystals, which increases the risk of kidney stones.

Affect kidney function

A normal kidney filters 180 litres of blood in a day, but when we hold urine for a long time, its capacity reduces significantly. In extreme cases, blood infection can also occur.

How does it affect sexual and brain health?

Explaining this, he said, the bladder, which contains urine, is held by the pelvic muscles. Holding urine causes the pelvic muscles to stretch. Because of all the tension, it leads to erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to get or maintain an erection strong enough for sexual activity.

At the same time, by holding our urine for too long, we are ignoring our body's natural signals. This makes it difficult for our body to receive signals from the brain.

