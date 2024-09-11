High uric acid level? Avoid eating THESE foods to stay away from joint pain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Avoid eating these foods if you have a high uric acid level.

Nowadays people are falling prey to many diseases due to bad lifestyles and wrong eating habits. One of these diseases is the problem of uric acid. When the level of uric acid increases in the body, it leads to many problems including severe joint pain, swelling, and stiffness. Therefore, it is essential to control it in time. If you do not control it, it can also cause kidney failure, liver failure or heart attack. Doctors also advise uric acid patients to take special care of their diet. However, uric acid patients should not consume some vegetables even by mistake. Know which vegetables uric acid patients should not eat at all.

Eggplant is considered a source of purine. Therefore, patients with uric acid should avoid its consumption. If you include it in your diet, it will not only increase your uric acid level but can also cause problems like swelling in the body, rashes on the face and itching.

Uric acid patients should not consume dried peas because they contain high amounts of purine. If you consume it, it can be dangerous for you.

If you are suffering from a uric acid problem, then avoid eating vegetables like spinach, mushroom, and cabbage because they contain a lot of protein, which is harmful to uric acid patients.

Although arbi (taro root) is considered good for health, gout patients should not consume it. Its consumption can cause joint pain as well as increase the level of uric acid.

ALSO READ: Struggling with Foot Problems? 5 effective ways to cure them