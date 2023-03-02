Heatwave Advisory: Do's and don'ts, Centre advises to avoid tea and foods high in protein

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Heatwave advice

Heatwave Advisory: The Union health ministry has released a list of 'Dos and Don'ts' for the expected heatwave from March to May, as the India Meteorological Department issues its first heat warning in 2023. A report by the National Disaster Management Authority indicates that by 2020, the number of states that have been hit by such waves will have doubled to 23. Last March, India experienced one of the hottest Marchs in more than a century, with severe heat waves ruining harvests and causing widespread power outages.

The Centre has asked States to ensure adequate medical and healthcare staff and review the preparedness of facilities, the availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs and other necessary equipment. As of Wednesday, health authorities will be required to conduct daily surveillance for heat-related illnesses and record heat-related deaths, the government letter stated.

Heatwave Advisory: Do's and don'ts

The advisory recommends drinking water frequently as well as carrying water during travels to stay adequately hydrated. The letter recommends consuming fresh fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, lemon, and orange along with salted drinks, such as lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, fruit juices, orOral Rehydration Solution(ORS).

It is advised by the Health Ministry to avoid the sun between 12 pm and 3 pm, when the sun's exposure is the highest to protect against rising temperatures. It is also recommended not to leave children in parked cars because they tend to be hotter than usual. Furthermore, alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks should be avoided.

DO’s

Remember to hydrate. If you work and live in climate-controlled environments, thirst centres may be suppressed, but you need to keep hydrated to prevent insensible loss of water.

DONT’s

Avoid non-vegetarian foods with high protein content. Avoid salty, spicy, and oily foods. Cooking should be avoided while the sun is at its hottest. Eat easier-to-digest meals more frequently and in smaller portions. Avoid working out/exercising during peak heat hours, rather, prefer cooler times. Avoid direct sunlight.

