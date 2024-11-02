Heart health crisis: Experts urge walking as a key defence against pollution-related cardiac risks

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

In a startling reminder of the health crisis looming over the capital, experts warn that the safety of our hearts lies not just in our hands but in our feet. The air quality has deteriorated to alarming levels, making the city a fearful place where breathing becomes a struggle. With rising pollution, the risk of heart disease has escalated, and the need for proactive health measures has never been more critical.

Health authorities emphasise that engaging in regular walking can significantly reduce the risk of heart problems. Studies indicate that walking for just 40 minutes a day can lower the chances of heart disease by 25%. In addition to heart health, walking helps control diabetes, normalise blood pressure, manage weight, and alleviate stress—benefits that collectively enhance cardiovascular wellness.

The urgency of this message is amplified by the alarming statistics revealing a 300% increase in heart attack cases post-COVID-19. Notably, many individuals suffer severe blockages without showing any symptoms, making India a leading nation in heart disease prevalence. Currently, 20% of global heart attack fatalities occur in India, with the onset of cardiac issues occurring a decade earlier than in Western countries.

Moreover, the concerning rise in cardiac problems among youth aged 15 to 20 has surged by 200%, creating a public health emergency in a country where 50% of the population is under 25. It's crucial not to fall into the misconception that spending hours at the gym is sufficient for heart health. While exercise improves appearance and builds muscle strength, walking and incorporating yoga are essential for genuine heart protection and strength.

Self-Assessment for Heart Health

Individuals are encouraged to regularly assess their cardiovascular fitness through simple tests, such as climbing 50-60 stairs in one minute, performing 20 consecutive squats, and checking grip strength. Lifestyle changes play a vital role in heart health, including:

Avoiding tobacco and alcohol

Choosing healthy foods over junk

Engaging in daily yoga and breathing exercises

Incorporating walking, jogging, or cycling into routines

Sharing stress instead of harboring it

Regular Check-ups Are Essential

Monitoring heart health through routine check-ups is crucial. Recommendations include:

Monthly blood pressure checks

Cholesterol tests every six months

Blood sugar monitoring every three months

Eye exams every six months

Annual full-body check-ups

Diet and Nutrition for a Healthy Heart

To maintain a healthy heart, individuals should focus on:

Increasing water intake

Reducing salt and sugar

Consuming more fibre

Including nuts in their diet

Opting for whole grains

Ensuring adequate protein intake

Natural Remedies for Heart Strength

In addition to lifestyle changes, incorporating natural remedies can further enhance heart health. A recommended concoction includes:

1 teaspoon of Arjun bark

2 grams of cinnamon

5 basil leaves

Boiling these ingredients to create a herbal decoction and consuming it daily can contribute to cardiovascular health.

As pollution levels continue to rise, taking proactive measures to safeguard heart health is vital. Walking regularly and making informed lifestyle choices can significantly impact overall well-being and reduce the risk of heart disease in this challenging environment.