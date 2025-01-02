Healthy heart: 7 symptoms that can tell the condition of your heart, here's how to identify them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Symptoms of a healthy heart

Your heart is one of the most important organs and it is extremely important that you take necessary steps to keep it healthy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 17.9 million people die of cardiovascular diseases every year, 85% of which are heart attack and stroke. There has been a rise in heart-related diseases in recent years. This can be due to poor lifestyle, bad dietary choices, sedentary lifestyle and others.

All of these factors lead to the build-up of plaque in your arteries which causes them to get clogged. When your arteries get clogged, it can lead to heart attack and stroke. Therefore, it is important for you to know if you have a healthy heart. Here are some signs and symptoms of a healthy heart.

Blood Pressure

Make sure to get your blood pressure checked regularly. When you have normal blood pressure levels, it is a sign of a healthy heart. If you're BP is normal, it is an indication that your arteries are working well and there is no blockage.

Chest Pain

If you feel any sort of pain in the chest or have felt it before, it could be a sign of heart blockage. However, if you don't have any chest pain, while working out or even when relaxed, it is a sign that you have a healthy heart.

Energy

If you're someone who feels energetic, it is a good sign for your heart. People who have heart blockage or any other heart-related issues start to feel tired. This is a sign that their heart is not working well.

Cholesterol

Normal cholesterol level is another sign of a healthy heart. Therefore, it is important that you keep a check on your cholesterol level. Also, make sure to get your cholesterol checked regularly. When there's an increase in bad cholesterol in your body, it increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Breathing

When you don't have any problem breathing, it is an indication that your heart is healthy. Breathing can become difficult when you have heart-related diseases. This happens because oxygen doesn't reach the heart and other parts of the body properly.

Heartbeat

If you have a regular heartbeat, it is a sign of a healthy heart. Irregular heartbeats, either too fast or slow, can be a bad sign as it is a sign of heart disease.

Swelling

Swelling in the hands, feet, toes and ankles can be a sign of heart disease. This happens because your heart isn't able to pump properly and these areas don't get the required oxygen which eventually leads to swelling.

