Haemophilia warning signs you should never ignore

New Delhi:

Most people perceive haemophilia as being related to injuries only. The truth of the matter is that the real danger is presented by those things which one cannot see at first glance. Delayed manifestation of haemophilia through hidden bleeding, pain and reduced physical activity should be considered carefully.

Dr Neema Bhat, Haemato Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru, shed light on the subject. Why is it especially important to detect early signs of the disease? The reason why recognising early signs plays an especially important role in detecting the disease is the fact that haemophilia leads to the lack of proper coagulation of the blood. As a result, even small injuries cause continuous bleeding, and internal bleeding occurs without any specific cause.

It would be wise not to delay seeking medical advice because it would make the treatment complicated. Knowing what to look for can make all the difference.

Joint pain or tingling before swelling

One of the earliest signs of internal bleeding is discomfort in the joints. It can start with a feeling of tingling or warmth, or slight pain without any visible swelling.

Neglecting this phase will make you suffer from joint problems for many years to come. Timely action will help avoid serious consequences.

Joint swelling and stiffness

The next phase of bleeding causes swelling and stiffness in your joints. Movement becomes uncomfortable, and the range of motion decreases.

This symptom frequently occurs in the joints of your knees, elbows, and ankles. If it repeats regularly, it will seriously impair your ability to move.

Limitation of movements

Even slight variations in flexibility should be noted.

Fatigue for no apparent reason

The fact of experiencing unusual fatigue may sometimes indicate the presence of internal haemorrhage. Internal blood loss can bring about weakness and fatigue.

This symptom may sometimes be overlooked due to the lack of a direct link to blood loss.

Long-term or frequent bleeding

Bleeding that tends to take longer to stop compared to normal, even when related to cuts or gum bleeding after a dental procedure, should be taken as an important symptom.

It may also manifest itself through nosebleeds and spontaneous bruising.

Muscle pain or tenderness

Bleeding does not only occur in joints; there is also muscle bleeding, which is characterised by soreness and persistent pain. What needs to be taken into account first is very basic advice. One shouldn’t delay with the appearance of the first symptoms. As the specialists note, a timely reaction to joint pain, abnormal tiredness or even minor physical changes may bring about a positive result.

Having haemophilia: Knowledge over fear

Though having haemophilia entails cautiousness, this disease cannot prevent a decent lifestyle. The key point in having haemophilia is awareness rather than fear. It is possible to remain physically active and healthy.

Your body often gives signals before a problem becomes serious. In haemophilia, those signals may be subtle, but they matter.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice

Also read: 5 things people with hemophilia should avoid to prevent serious complications