5 things people with hemophilia should avoid to prevent serious complications

New Delhi:

Living with a condition like hemophilia is not just about treatment plans or hospital visits. A lot of it comes down to everyday choices. Small things, routines, habits. The kind you do without thinking, until they start to matter.

Today, on World Hemophilia Day, it is worth understanding this a bit more closely. Hemophilia, at its core, is a bleeding disorder. Blood does not clot properly because the body lacks certain clotting factors. So even minor injuries can lead to prolonged bleeding. Sometimes, it is not even visible. It can happen inside joints or muscles. According to Dr. Arushi Agarwal, Consultant – Pediatric Hematologist & Oncologist, Asian Hospital, managing it is as much about avoiding risks as it is about treating symptoms.

5 things people with hemophilia should be careful to avoid

1. Avoid high impact and contact sports

“People with hemophilia should avoid activities that can easily hurt them,” says the doctor, adding that “these include football, boxing, wrestling or hockey.” She explains that “these sports can increase the chances of trauma, which can lead to internal bleeding especially in joints like knees, elbows and ankles.”

She also points to safer alternatives, noting that “they can try low impact activities like swimming, walking and cycling,” adding that “these are options that help maintain fitness without increasing bleeding risk.”

2. Be careful with certain medications

“Some over the counter medications like aspirin and non steroidal anti inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen should be avoided,” says the specialist, explaining that “these drugs can interfere with platelet function and make bleeding worse.”

She stresses caution, saying that “people with hemophilia should always ask their healthcare provider before taking any medication, including supplements,” and adds that “they should be careful about what they take.”

3. Do not ignore early signs of bleeding

“One of the mistakes is ignoring early symptoms,” says the doctor, explaining that “these include stiffness, tingling, swelling or mild pain.” She warns that “if people ignore them it can lead to severe complications, including joint damage over time.”

“Prompt treatment at the sign of bleeding is crucial to prevent long term issues,” she says, adding that “people with hemophilia should pay attention to their body.”

4. Do not neglect dental hygiene

“Neglecting oral care can lead to gum disease and bleeding gums,” says the specialist, noting that “these can be difficult to manage in hemophilia patients.”

She explains that “avoiding brushing, flossing and dental check ups increases the risk of infections and bleeding complications,” and adds that “maintaining oral hygiene and informing the dentist about hemophilia is essential.”

5. Avoid a sedentary lifestyle

“While avoiding injury is important, completely avoiding activity is not advisable,” says the doctor.

She explains that “weak muscles can increase the risk of bleeds and instability,” adding that “a sedentary lifestyle can also lead to obesity, putting pressure on joints.”

“People with hemophilia should follow an exercise plan routine to strengthen muscles and protect joints so that they can stay active,” she says, adding that “hemophilia patients should stay active.”

Final thought

“Living with hemophilia requires a balance between caution and maintaining a healthy active lifestyle,” says the doctor, explaining that “avoiding high risk behaviours, being aware of triggers and staying proactive about health can significantly reduce complications.”

She concludes that “with care, guidance and awareness, people with hemophilia can lead full and active lives,” adding that “they can stay healthy by managing this condition cautiously.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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