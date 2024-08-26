Facing dental issues? 5 warning signs of Oral Cancer you shouldn’t ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 warning signs of Oral Cancer

Dental issues are a common concern for many, but sometimes they can signal something more serious. Oral cancer, which affects the mouth, lips, tongue, and throat, is often mistaken for less severe dental problems. Early detection is crucial, so being aware of the warning signs can make a significant difference. Here are five warning signs of oral cancer that you shouldn’t ignore:

1. Persistent Mouth Sores

It’s normal to get the occasional mouth sore, especially if you accidentally bite your cheek or eat something that irritates your mouth. However, if a sore lasts longer than two weeks without showing signs of healing, it could be a sign of oral cancer. Pay attention to sores that bleed easily or feel unusually painful.

2. Lumps or Thick Patches

If you notice a lump or a thick patch of tissue in your mouth, on your tongue, or in your throat that doesn’t go away, it’s important to get it checked out. These could be benign, but they can also indicate the presence of a malignant tumor.

3. Unexplained Bleeding

While occasional bleeding from the gums can be due to brushing too hard or gingivitis, unexplained bleeding in your mouth should never be ignored. This can be a sign of something more serious, such as oral cancer, especially if it occurs frequently and without an obvious cause.

4. Difficulty Swallowing or Persistent Sore Throat

If you find it difficult to swallow, experience a constant sore throat, or feel like something is caught in your throat for an extended period, it may be more than just a common cold. These symptoms can indicate cancer in the throat or esophagus and should be examined by a healthcare professional.

5. Changes in Your Voice

Hoarseness or changes in your voice that last more than two weeks should be evaluated by a doctor. These symptoms might be linked to oral or throat cancer, especially if accompanied by a persistent cough or a feeling of a lump in your throat.

What Should You Do?

If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s crucial to consult a healthcare provider or dentist as soon as possible. Early detection and treatment of oral cancer can significantly increase the chances of successful outcomes. Regular dental check-ups are also essential for maintaining overall oral health and catching potential issues early.

Being proactive about your health and paying attention to these warning signs could save your life. Don’t hesitate to seek medical advice if something feels off, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

ALSO READ: What is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)? Know causes, symptoms, treatment and home remedies for this disorder